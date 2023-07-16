Happy ending for missing puss Spooky found 114 miles from home

When cat Spooky went missing from her home in the Highlands six weeks ago, her owners were distraught.

They had almost given up all hope of ever seeing her again until last night – when they got a call to say she’d been discovered 114 miles away in Perth.

Now the delighted couple have been happily reunited with their beloved pet – although they have absolutely no idea how she managed to travel so far.

Lindsay Arbuckle said that it was thanks to Missing Pets Perth and Kinross that they have now got Spooky back home in Nairn.

Spooky was skittish and lost

She said that on Saturday night a woman in Perth saw Spooky looking skittish and lost and hiding under cars.

The woman contacted the missing pets team who went and found her and took her home overnight to keep her safe.

The team scanned Spooky, expecting to find out that she lived locally.

However, a spokeswoman for the group said they were utterly amazed to discover Spooky was registered in Nairn.

She said: “We called the owners and amazingly it was their missing cat Spooky who had gone missing from home almost two months ago.

“The family had almost given up hope of ever seeing their little black kitty again.

“They just hoped that Spooky had found a new family and that nothing untoward happened to her.

“Spooky had a sleep over with one of our team and her family travelled on Sunday to collect her.”

Delighted to have Spooky home

Mrs Arbuckle, who travelled down to Perth with her husband Gary today to pick up the cat, said: “We couldn’t believe it when the missing pets team got in touch.

“We have absolutely no idea how she got to Perth – we can only presume she jumped into a works van that travelled down to Perth.

“We’re delighted to have her safely back home in Nairn.”

Mrs Arbuckle added they weren’t the only ones happy to have Spooky home.

Lindsay said: “We got her at beginning of lockdown and she went on to kittens.

“We still have one of her kittens back home, Georgie two years old now, who will be pleased to see her mum.

“My friend has her other two kittens.”