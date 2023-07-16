Republic of Ireland under-21 international linked with Aberdeen

Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips has emerged as a possible transfer target for Aberdeen.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town, scoring three goals in 20 appearances.

Phillips was born in the United States but moved to Ireland as a child and has represented the Republic of Ireland at under-21 level.

He joined Crystal Palace from Drogheda United in August last year and has one year left on his Palace contract.

Phillips was described as “immense” by Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill during his loan spell at the Shropshire side. He was named the club’s young player of the year despite only joining the club halfway through the season.

Reports in England have suggested Phillips could move to Pittodrie on loan this summer.

Luton Town and Millwall were linked with the midfielder in April.

Meanwhile, the Dons are interested in signing Israel international Or Dadia.

The 26-year-old defender plays for Israel top-flight side Hapoel Be’er Sheeva.

He made his international debut for Israel in a friendly against Malta last September.

The move would be a loan with an exclusive right to buy the right-sided defender, who is under contract until the summer of 2025.