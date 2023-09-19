Gallery: All the best photos of the Northern Lights shining down on the north and north-east

Residents across the north and north-east have been treated to a spectacular view of the Northern Lights.

Stunning shades of green and purple were visible far and wide, from Aberdeen city centre to Wick, as the Aurora Borealis returned on Monday night.

It did not disappoint and amateur and professional photographers alike were able to capture the spectacle.

Check out our gallery of some of the best photos of the Northern Lights submitted by our readers below.

