Gallery: All the best photos of the Northern Lights shining down on the north and north-east

The stunning Aurora Borealis was visible to many residents across Scotland on Monday night.

Northern Lights September 18
A number of our readers have submitted their stunning photos of the Northern Lights from Monday night. Image: Megan Jewers.
By Ellie Milne

Residents across the north and north-east have been treated to a spectacular view of the Northern Lights.

Stunning shades of green and purple were visible far and wide, from Aberdeen city centre to Wick, as the Aurora Borealis returned on Monday night.

It did not disappoint and amateur and professional photographers alike were able to capture the spectacle.

Check out our gallery of some of the best photos of the Northern Lights submitted by our readers below.

To share your own photos or video with us, e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk

Northern Lights above Wick
Wick. Image: Melissa Green.
Northern Lights above Lairg, Sutherland
Lairg, Sutherland. Image: Tracie Drummond.
Northern Lights above Rosehearty
Rosehearty. Image: Kasia Hero.
Northern Lights above Edinbane, Isle of Skye
Edinbane, Isle of Skye. Image: Isabel Nelson Rapson.
Northern Lights above Lossiemouth
Lossiemouth. Image: Char-Lou Clark.
Northern Lights above Portknockie
Portknockie. Image: Sheila Stickle.
Northern Lights above landscape
Image: Abbie Montgomery-Fox.
Northern Lights purple and green
Image: Adam Buchan.
Northern Lights above trees
Image: Laura Lindsay.
Northern Lights above Loch Watten in Caithness
Loch Watten, Caithness. Image: Maria Paterson.
Northern Lights in Elgin
Elgin. Image: Lyndsey Stanford.
Northern Lights above a tree
Image: Louise Robbie.
Northern Lights
Image: Elliot Turnbull.
Northern Lights blue in the sky
Image: Kimberley Reid.
Northern Lights in Northfield, Aberdeen
Northfield. Image: Alastair Taylor.
Northern Lights blue and green
Image: Rhian Wood.
Northern lights visible behind a house
Image: Julie Blackhall.
Northern lights purple and green
Image: Joann West.
Northern Lights orange and yellow
Image: Danny Morgan.
Northern Lights in South Harris
South Harris. Image: Joceline Hildrey.
Northern Lights Sep 18
Image: Luke Watson.

