Scotland Gallery: All the best photos of the Northern Lights shining down on the north and north-east The stunning Aurora Borealis was visible to many residents across Scotland on Monday night. A number of our readers have submitted their stunning photos of the Northern Lights from Monday night. Image: Megan Jewers. By Ellie Milne September 19 2023, 8.58am Share Gallery: All the best photos of the Northern Lights shining down on the north and north-east Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/scotland/6164698/gallery-northern-lights-photos/ Copy Link 0 comment Residents across the north and north-east have been treated to a spectacular view of the Northern Lights. Stunning shades of green and purple were visible far and wide, from Aberdeen city centre to Wick, as the Aurora Borealis returned on Monday night. It did not disappoint and amateur and professional photographers alike were able to capture the spectacle. Check out our gallery of some of the best photos of the Northern Lights submitted by our readers below. To share your own photos or video with us, e-mail livenews@ajl.co.uk Wick. Image: Melissa Green. Lairg, Sutherland. Image: Tracie Drummond. Rosehearty. Image: Kasia Hero. Edinbane, Isle of Skye. Image: Isabel Nelson Rapson. Lossiemouth. Image: Char-Lou Clark. Portknockie. Image: Sheila Stickle. Image: Abbie Montgomery-Fox. Image: Adam Buchan. Image: Laura Lindsay. Loch Watten, Caithness. Image: Maria Paterson. Elgin. Image: Lyndsey Stanford. Image: Louise Robbie. Image: Elliot Turnbull. Image: Kimberley Reid. Northfield. Image: Alastair Taylor. Image: Rhian Wood. Image: Julie Blackhall. Image: Joann West. Image: Danny Morgan. South Harris. Image: Joceline Hildrey. Image: Luke Watson.
Conversation