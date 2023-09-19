Can I afford to retire? 6 questions to ask about your pension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Can I afford to retire? 6 questions to ask about your pension

Don’t bury your head in the sand! Take control of your finances and retirement with these top tips.

In partnership with Welsh and Taylor Wealth
Woman looking at papers and doing sums.
Make a plan for your future.

Can I afford to retire? Figuring out if you have enough money for retirement is tricky, but it’s also incredibly important.

We spoke to Martin Welsh and Kieran Taylor, financial advisers and co-founders of Welsh and Taylor Wealth, for their views on affording retirement.

Martin explains this using his ‘rule of thirds’ approach: “If the first third of your life is education, then the second third of your life is working and the last third is retirement. It’s probably only in the middle third that you are earning money, so it is wise to think about saving money to pay for that future, for that final third.”

Rule of Thirds retirement planning graphic
Martin advises think of your life in thirds – how are you funding the last third, retirement?

Because, when it comes to retirement, the best plan of action is to take control. Kieran explains: “In the world of retirement today, there is far less certainty. There are not as many final salary pension schemes anymore and so there is more responsibility on the individual to make sure retirement works for them. The impetus is on the person now and not on a company.”

However, you can seek advice and, importantly, you can arm yourself with the right information to combat any fears or doubts you have about affording retirement.

Here are some essential answers to common questions that may help you make a plan for the future.

6 key pension questions when planning for retirement

1. What pensions do you have?

Martin says: “The starting point is to look at where you are at now and what pensions you might have already in place?

“Usually, people come in with several pensions as a result of having moved jobs a few times.

There are a few ways to find your pensions, including:

  • Ask your past employers what pension providers were in use during your employment with them.
  • Ask the pension providers (if you remember the names) to confirm any pensions you have with themselves.
  • Use the government’s free Pension Tracing Service.

2. How actively managed are your pension funds?

Arrow showing the rising value of investments.
Check to see if your pension fund is giving you the growth you need.

Once you know what pensions you have, find out the finer details to see if they are delivering maximum value for you.

Kieran explains: “Often what happens is you have accumulated a few pensions from former workplace schemes. Generally for these schemes, everyone is put into the same fund. But if you are 20 years away from retirement or if you are looking to retire in the next 12 months, your investment strategies are going to be completely different.”

Martin adds: “Sometimes people are taking more risk than they should be or less risk than they should be, and ultimately, they are just not getting the growth that they deserve.”

The key here is creating a bespoke plan in line with your goals and then constantly reviewing your pension fund, something a financial adviser like Welsh and Taylor Wealth can help with.

3. Should you consolidate your pensions?

Kieran explains: “Most people think it is an all or nothing decision, and that having one scheme will be easier. Sometimes that does make sense. But on the other hand, some people think that having different pension providers means they are not putting all their eggs in one basket.”

Kieran says it is a confusing area and there is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question.

Seek advice to see if consolidating your pensions is worthwhile for you – it could pay off in the long run. Martin says: “Sometimes we will move the pensions across into one managed portfolio that we keep a very close eye on. We review that year-on-year and we see the funds working harder.

“For example, we met with one of our business owner clients and conducted his review last week and his portfolio has grown by 3.4%. Now, when we backtrack to where we transferred it from, if we had not moved it, he would have lost 12.5%.

“So that client is 15.9% better off just because he moved his pension, but the result could have been more dramatic as he would have lost money if he hadn’t moved it.”

4. How much money will you need to retire?

Graphic showing how much retirement costs.
Information on how much retirement could cost from the St. James’s Place Retire at 55 guide.

We all have different ideas of what constitutes a reasonable amount of money to live off. Martin says: “Some people want yachts in their retirement and fancy handbags. Other people want to live a really nice, simple lifestyle and a chipper every Friday is a treat.”

Welsh and Taylor Wealth use a cashflow modelling system to compare how much a client has in their pension pot now and how much they’ll need, and then build a plan to address any gaps.

However, this is only as accurate as the information you put into the cashflow modelling system.

One of the best things you can do to determine how much money you’ll need for retirement is to keep a close eye on what you spend now.

Kieran adds: “You are the CEO of your own life, it’s your job to run yourself. You need to do audits every year like big companies do.

“So, how much do you spend on food shopping, your mortgage and car insurance? Then, what do you earn?

“It is simple addition and subtraction, but if you get that bit right, you have far more opportunity to get your retirement plan right. That is what we can help with.”

5. Can you shorten the gap between your pension and how much money you’ll need for retirement?

Person sat at desk creating budget for affording retirement with a calculator.
Yearly reviews will help to ensure your retirement goals remain achievable.

Once you know how much money you will need for retirement, it is time to project forward to see if your pension will provide enough or if you will have a gap.

Martin advises: “The sooner you know about a gap, the sooner you can start addressing it.

“Let’s break it into bitesize chunks. Let’s make it manageable. It might be setting up a monthly investment into your pension. It might be trying to cut down on certain costs in your personal life or your business, so you can put more into a pension or another tax advantage vehicle that will allow you to build wealth for the future.

“And then it is constantly reviewing that. So every single year, reviewing your plan with an adviser, seeing the progress you have made and making sure that your goals remain achievable.”

6. Is your business your pension?

Don’t fall into the trap of thinking that your business is your pension. You might plan to sell your business and use that profit to fund your retirement, but what if you go bankrupt before then? Or, what if by the time you get to retirement, your business is in a bad place and isn’t worth as much as you hoped?

Kieran explains: “It is important to build your own personal wealth while you are running a business. Business owners know that its fraught with uncertainty, and you might not get what you want for your business at the time you need it the most.”

Martin adds: “However, if you put money into your pension, then no matter what happens to your business, you have still got that pension to fall back on and you should be able to save a lot of tax along the way as well.”

Even if you are planning to sell your business one day, focus on maximising its value and have a succession or exit plan, but make sure to fund your pension at the same time.

Kieran says: “The business world goes up, down, sideway, it can be unpredictable. After 20 or 30 years of riding that rollercoaster, some assurances and certainties in your life will be much appreciated. If you have looked after your personal finances, you can jump off the business rollercoaster and know you will be ok.”

Ask the experts ‘can I afford to retire?’

Martin Welsh and Kieran Taylor, financial advisers and co-founders of Welsh and Taylor Wealth.
Martin Welsh and Kieran Taylor, financial advisers and co-founders of Welsh and Taylor Wealth.

It is good to have information and ask questions of this nature when you are thinking about funding your retirement.

That’s what Welsh and Taylor Wealth is here for. Martin and Keiran will listen to you and understand your needs, so that they can then develop a bespoke plan that will help you realise your dream retirement. They will take the stress and worry away from you, helping you track your pension pot and manage your funds before and during retirement.

A financial advisor is with you every step of the way in your life’s journey.

Welsh & Taylor Wealth provide access to a range of useful tools designed to help you financially plan for your dream retirement.

Click here to download a complimentary Retire at 55 guide to find out what Welsh & Taylor Wealth can do to help now.Welsh and Taylor Wealth is an Appointed Representative of and represents only St. James’s Place Wealth Management plc (which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority) for the purpose of advising solely on the group’s wealth management products and services, more details of which are set out on the group’s website. 

The ‘St. James’s Place Partnership’ and the titles ‘Partner’ and ‘Partner Practice’ are marketing terms used to describe St. James’s Place representatives. Welsh & Taylor Wealth is the trading name of WTW Ltd.

More from Lifestyle

Junior doctors and members of the British Medical Association on the picket line outside Leeds General Infirmary (PA)
Thousands of NHS consultants strike again in row over pay
Make a plan for your future.
Scott Smith: Is mid-September really too late for pruning ramblers?  
As well as calling for more investment, think tanks also recommended legislative changes for pharmacies (Julien Behal/PA)
Expand pharmacy capabilities to ease pressure on GPs, think tanks say
Changes to donor anonymity law have been highlighted as they come into force (PA)
People born by donor eggs or sperm will be able to find out biological…
A diet high in salt can impact blood pressure, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke (PA)
Campaigners call on Government to make salt reduction a ‘priority’
The NHS is facing four days of strike action (PA)
Government plans to extend strike laws to doctors and nurses
Gavin Henderson in his Inverurie care home sitting topless in front of a fan looking unhappy.
'Horrendous' heat in Inverurie care home makes life miserable for man with Down's syndrome
Make a plan for your future.
Carbisdale Castle: Owner reveals how a letter from the King helped her beat her…
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said getting the transition to electric vehicles right really matters (Lucy North/PA)
Cleaning up vehicle emissions the biggest challenge to net zero, says Harper
Residential roads in Wales will be reduced to 20mph (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
60,000 people sign petition against 20mph speed limits in Wales