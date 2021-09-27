Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Transport

Woman taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeenshire road

By Craig Munro
September 27, 2021, 12:58 pm Updated: September 27, 2021, 1:01 pm
The A952 road north of Toll of Birness. Picture from Google Maps

A woman has been taken to hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the A952 between Toll of Birness and Mintlaw, just after 10am.

The 34-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police closed the road for almost two hours, before it was reopened ahead of noon.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 10.05am on Monday, 27 September, we received a report of a one vehicle crash on and A952 near Toll of Birness.

“Emergency services attended and a 34-year-old woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road was closed for a short time and fully reopened around 11.50am.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]