500-tonne vessel successfully refloated after running around off Skye

A 500-tonne ship which run aground of the coast of the Isle of Skye has been successfully refloated.

Kyle and Portree RNLI lifeboats were dispatched to the scene near Kylerhea at around 6.40pm on Tuesday.

However crews arrived too late to stage a successful refloat attempt and so the crew of the 131ft fishing vessel known as The Settler were brought off the ship to wait for the tide to return.

Andrew MacDonald, spokesman for Kyle RNLI Lifeboat, said on Tuesday evening: “The vessel ran aground around the time of high tide, therefore by the time ourselves and other assistance arrived on scene, there was no way we could get the boat refloated.

“The decision was made to take the crew off the vessel overnight for their own safety, and at the next high tide in the morning, there will be attempts made to refloat the boat.”

The crew boarded the vessel again on Wednesday morning where they started preparing for the ship to be refloated.

After hours of work, Stornoway Coastguard confirmed the vessel had been successfully refloated at 6.30pm and was being escorted to Mallaig.