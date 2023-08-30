Moray Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Burghhead The incident occurred on the B9013 between Burghead and Elgin. By Ross Hempseed August 30 2023, 8.04pm Share Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Burghhead Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6100960/two-vehicle-crash-near-burghhead/ Copy Link B9013 near Burghead. Image: Google Maps. A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash near Burghead this afternoon. The incident involving two vehicles occurred at around 3.40pm on Wednesday after two vehicles collided on the B9013 between Burghead and Elgin. Emergency services were called to scene including police and ambulance and one woman was taken to hospital for treatment. The B9013 was closed for several hours due to the incident before eventually reopening at around 7pm.