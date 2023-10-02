Strathspey railway volunteers say Christmas events ‘at risk’ after Flying Scotsman crash

Festive services on the Strathspey Railway could be axed after the Flying Scotsman crash at its Aviemore base.

The collision occurred on Friday evening and involved the 100-year-old steam engine and Belmond-operated luxury train, the Royal Scotsman.

It took place on the Strathspey heritage line, which shares space at the railway station in the Highland village.

Two were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, while others were treated at the scene.

The railway volunteers who run services from the spot now say their calendar has been thrown into turmoil – and Christmas could be cancelled.

Festive services put on hold until further notice

A post from Strathspey Steam Railway on social media states that Christmas events, including the Santa services, are “currently on hold”.

The message explains: “As a consequence of the unfortunate events on Friday, the railway is currently reviewing the position with regard to this year’s festive services.

“Plans to release tickets for the 2023 Santa Services are currently on hold until further notice.”

The National Railway Museum (NRM), which owns the Flying Scotsman, meanwhile said procedures are being carried out to assess what happened during the incident.

They said: “Following the shunting incident, immediate action was taken by teams on the ground to alert the emergency services and prepare for a full investigation.

“Standard procedures are being followed to assess what happened and inspections are taking place by an independent investigator on behalf of Strathspey Railway, and the NRM’s collections and rail operations teams.

“In addition, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has been notified.

“The museum’s aim is to understand what happened and to determine if there is any damage to Flying Scotsman as its owner.

“We will make further announcements about Flying Scotsman’s operating calendar and future dates, once investigations are complete.

“The National Railway Museum wishes to thank the emergency services who attended the scene on Friday for their prompt response and to the staff and crew of the Strathspey Railway and the Royal Scotsman train.”