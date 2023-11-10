CalMac increases ferry maintenance schedule following delays last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CalMac increases ferry maintenance schedule following delays last year

The ferry operator has increased the maintenance schedule by three weeks to ensure coverage in case of delays.

By Ross Hempseed
The MV Hebridean Isles in dry dock in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The MV Hebridean Isles in dry dock in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

CalMac has revealed its annual overhaul schedule which will increase by three weeks, as the ferry operator continues to utilise its aging fleet.

Last year, vessels spent a total of 647 days in dry dock undergoing maintenance, however, this year that total will increase to 668 days.

The ferry operator says this is to “reduce risk of in-service breakdowns”, as they continue to rely on an ever-increasingly aging fleet.

All CalMac vessels are due to go in for maintenance at some point, meaning many routes will have alternative ferries for specific periods.

Passengers travelling between Skye and the Outer Hebrides will also have to deal with the closure of the Uig Harbour due to end on December 12.

Schedule increased due to unforeseen delays last year

Pauline Blackshaw, director of Strategy and Change, said: “The annual overhaul programme ensures that our vessels are as resilient as possible to cope with the challenging waters of the west coast.

“This winter, multiple vessels will be required to cover single routes, which will lead to challenges across the network.”

CalMac ferry the MV Isle of Lewis.
The MV Isle of Lewis which will be used as a relief vessel on the Oban-Castlebay route. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Ms Blackshaw also noted that emergency repairs cropped up during scheduled maintenance work last year leading to delays, resulting in the operator extending the schedule.

She added: “We understand that customers may be anxious about this happening again, in which case, we will stay in close contact with them to ensure that they are kept up to date about developments.”

Some key routes that will be affected include:

  • Uig – Lochmaddy/Tarbet: MV Clansman will take over from MV Hebrides between February 12 and March 8.
  • Ullapool – Stornoway: MV Loch Seaforth will take over from the MV Isle of Lewis from November 15 until March 28. It will also operate the freight service for the same period.
  • Oban/Mallaig – Lochboisdale: MV Isle of Mull and MV Hebridean Isles will take over from the MV Lord of the Isles between January 3 and March 10.
  • Oban – Craignure: Services will operate between the MV Loch Frisa, MV Isle of Mull and MV Isle of Arran through until March 28.
  • Oban – Coll/Tiree/Colonsay: MV Lord of the Isles will take over from the MV Clansman between January 4 and March 8.
  • Oban – Castlebay: MV Isle of Lewis will take over from the MV Isle of Mull from November 17 until February 3​ and again from February 29 until March 28.

The Oban – Small Isles route will be operated by the MV Lochnevis throughout the winter period.

MV Alfred is currently scheduled to go for its annual overhaul from February 19 until March 4.

To find out more about specific routes and how that might affect you visit the CalMac website.

Boats of the CalMac fleet – what age are ferries on the West Coast and what routes do they run?

Conversation