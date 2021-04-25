News / UK News in Pictures – April 25th 2021 By Mark Asquith April 25, 2021, 5:35 pm © Gareth Jennings/DCT Media Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal. Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Dryburgh Girls under 13s Football team are walking to St Andrews for the Kiltwalk. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media Pamela & Albert Bruce from Broughty Ferry are walking to St Andrews for the Kiltwalk. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media Environmental campaigner Ellie Stirling is doing a Kiltwalk litter pick around Kinettles. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media Thousands of tulips have burst into colour in fields near King’s Lynn in Norfolk. Joe Giddens/PA Wire A swan on the River Thames in Windsor, Berkshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire The first endangered Northern rockhopper penguin chick of the breeding season at Edinburgh Zoo. People on the Long Walk in Windsor, Berkshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe