Monday, April 26th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

News in Pictures – April 25th 2021

By Mark Asquith
April 25, 2021, 5:35 pm
© Gareth Jennings/DCT MediaPost Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Dryburgh Girls under 13s Football team are walking to St Andrews for the Kiltwalk. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media
Pamela & Albert Bruce from Broughty Ferry are walking to St Andrews for the Kiltwalk. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media
Environmental campaigner Ellie Stirling is doing a Kiltwalk litter pick around Kinettles. Gareth Jennings / DCT Media
Thousands of tulips have burst into colour in fields near King’s Lynn in Norfolk. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
A swan on the River Thames in Windsor, Berkshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
The first endangered Northern rockhopper penguin chick of the breeding season at Edinburgh Zoo.
People on the Long Walk in Windsor, Berkshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire