News / UK News in Pictures – May 30th 2021 By Mark Asquith May 30, 2021, 2:50 pm Updated: May 30, 2021, 2:55 pm © PA Lilia Barbirou, aged eight, meets "The Undiscovered Creature" during a performance in the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh. Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Lilia Barbirou, aged eight, meets "The Undiscovered Creature" during a performance in the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh for the 2021 Edinburgh International Children's Festival. Jane Barlow/PA Wire © ABERDEEN JOURNALS People on Boscombe beach, with the bank holiday weekend expected to bring blue skies and widespread sunshine. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson in the garden of 10 Downing Street after their wedding. Rebecca Fulton/PA Wire People enjoying a performance by percussion group Beaten Track, during a free ticketed outdoor picnic concert in Portman Square Garden, London, organised by Wigmore Hall as part of their 120th anniversary celebrations. Yui Mok/PA Wire Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in central London for his appearance on the BBC1 current affairs programme, The Andrew Marr Show. Yui Mok/PA Wire The fish-shaped Muckle Troot Loch near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. The man-made loch is stocked with rainbow trout and is one of four lochs at the fishery at the Lochter Activity Centre. Jane Barlow/PA Wire © George Little/ANL/Shutterstock Punts and kayaks fill the River Cam in Cambridge, with the bank holiday weekend expected to bring blue skies and widespread sunshine. Joe Giddens/PA Wire