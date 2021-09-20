Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News in Pictures – 20 September 2021

By Louise Gowans
September 20, 2021, 7:14 pm
Four-year-old Daithi MacGabhann with his dad Mairtin MacGabhann at their home in Belfast. Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

UN staff remove United Kingdom flags from a podium after Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the media at the United Nations General Assembly following a meeting with UN Secretary General, António Guterres in New York during his visit to the United States. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Four-year-old Daithi MacGabhann with his dad Mairtin MacGabhann at their home in Belfast. Daithi was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome and needs a heart transplant. A major change to organ donation rules in Northern Ireland has passed its second reading at Stormont with Assembly members approving the bill by 69 votes to six, and it will now go before the health committee. Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano near El Paso on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, Spain. Europa Press via AP
l-r Molly Rowe(15) with her cousin Harry Yates(14) after receiving their vaccines at Fernhill community centre in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
odie Kidd unveiling My Little Pony Magical Gallery, an augmented reality app that will transform ten of the National Gallery’s most famous horse paintings into My Little Pony original illustrations from today until 1st November. PinPep/eOne/PA Wire
Models on the catwalk during the OSMAN show at London Fashion Week September 2021 held at Amazonico, Berkeley Square, London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
Dame Judi Dench with Chelsea Pensioners during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. Yui Mok/PA Wire
Florist Judith Blacklock puts the finishing touches to a floral carousel installation in Halkin Arcade, which she has designed with Neill Strain for the Belgravia in Bloom festival, running from September 20-26, London. John Nguyen/PA Wire
Christopher Ison of BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Monty Don with female guide dog puppy in training, Chelsea, on the Guide Dogs 90th Anniversary Garden, at RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Christopher Ison/PA Wire
DJ Crystal in the green room exhibit at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. Yui Mok/PA Wire

 

