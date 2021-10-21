In pictures: the news today

Rivers State threatens legal action against Saipem The Rivers State government has set out plans to bring criminal charges against Saipem, over the company’s alleged shortcomings in delivering power equipment.

Prosafe vessel lands North Sea gig at TotalEnergies Elgin complex Prosafe has won a contract for its Safe Caledonia accommodation vessel with TotalEnergies in the UK North Sea.

Schlumberger anticipates ‘exceptional growth cycle’ amid profits boost Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) enjoyed a boost to profits in the third quarter as the oilfield services giant plans to “close 2021 with strong momentum”.