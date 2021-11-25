Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Squadron Leader George Johnson celebrates his 100th birthday: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Katherine Ferries
November 25, 2021, 3:43 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 6:53 pm
Squadron Leader George 'Johnny' Johnson, MBE, DFM celebrates his 100th birthday. Picture by Oliver Dixon/ Shutterstock.

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today.

“Ada Twist, Scientist” by Netflix balloon during the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.<br />95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York, USA . Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
The SpongeBob SquarePants balloon is reflected in the windows of a building along 6th Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021, in New York. Picture by: AP Photo/Jeenah Moon
French police look out over a beach near Wimereux in France believed to be used by migrants trying to get to the UK after a boat capsized off the coast with the loss of 31 lives on Wednesday. Picture by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Royal Collection Trust Creator Caroline de Guitaut puts the finishing touches to a the Royal Collection’s The Princesses’ Pantomimes costume display and Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle. The Christmas decorations will transform the State Apartments at Windsor Castle and a special display will bring together costumes worn by the Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) and Princess Margaret during wartime pantomimes. Picture by Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Palestinian ambulance officers show their skills during a graduation ceremony, Gaza city. Picture by APAImages/Shutterstock
Ivan Aivazovsky’s Genoese Black Towers in the Black Sea is previewed ahead of auction. Picture by Guy Bell/Shutterstock
People gather to protest against a farmer’s bill, West Bengal, India. Picture by Rahul Sadhukhan/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
Preparations for the arrival of President Macron, Croatia. Picture by Ronald Gorisc/CROPIX/SIPA/Shutterstock
Squadron Leader George ‘Johnny’ Johnson, MBE, DFM, celebrates his 100th birthday tomorrow. Pictured with a stunning cake presented by the RAF Benevolent Fund. Johnny is the last surviving original member of Operation Chastise, also known as the Dambusters raid. Picture by Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock

