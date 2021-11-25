Squadron Leader George Johnson celebrates his 100th birthday: Thursday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries November 25, 2021, 3:43 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 6:53 pm Squadron Leader George 'Johnny' Johnson, MBE, DFM celebrates his 100th birthday. Picture by Oliver Dixon/ Shutterstock. Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today. “Ada Twist, Scientist” by Netflix balloon during the 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.<br />95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, New York, USA . Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock The SpongeBob SquarePants balloon is reflected in the windows of a building along 6th Avenue during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021, in New York. Picture by: AP Photo/Jeenah Moon French police look out over a beach near Wimereux in France believed to be used by migrants trying to get to the UK after a boat capsized off the coast with the loss of 31 lives on Wednesday. Picture by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Royal Collection Trust Creator Caroline de Guitaut puts the finishing touches to a the Royal Collection’s The Princesses’ Pantomimes costume display and Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle. The Christmas decorations will transform the State Apartments at Windsor Castle and a special display will bring together costumes worn by the Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) and Princess Margaret during wartime pantomimes. Picture by Steve Parsons/PA Wire Palestinian ambulance officers show their skills during a graduation ceremony, Gaza city. Picture by APAImages/Shutterstock Ivan Aivazovsky’s Genoese Black Towers in the Black Sea is previewed ahead of auction. Picture by Guy Bell/Shutterstock People gather to protest against a farmer’s bill, West Bengal, India. Picture by Rahul Sadhukhan/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Preparations for the arrival of President Macron, Croatia. Picture by Ronald Gorisc/CROPIX/SIPA/Shutterstock Squadron Leader George ‘Johnny’ Johnson, MBE, DFM, celebrates his 100th birthday tomorrow. Pictured with a stunning cake presented by the RAF Benevolent Fund. Johnny is the last surviving original member of Operation Chastise, also known as the Dambusters raid. Picture by Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock Tigers on the prowl: Wednesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up