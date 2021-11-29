Christmas lights and a bengal tiger: Monday’s news in pictures By Louise Gowans November 29, 2021, 4:00 pm Pictures by JASON HEDGES 11.06.2021 URN: CR0028893 Colin Sinclair, CEO of Nairn Golf Club is pictured ahead of next week's Amateur Championships Pictures by JASON HEDGES Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. The puppet of a Royal Bengal Tiger from the stage production of The Life of Pi, operated by puppeteers Tom Larkin, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink, makes its way across Millenium Bridge in London to mark the upcoming West End premiere of the stage production at the Wyndham’s Theatre in London. Ian West/PA Wire A man and woman walk a dog in Woolton Woods, Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Christmas lights displays on the houses on Byron Road in New Milton, Hampshire. The road has been displaying Christmas lights since 2004 and has raised over £85k for various charities over the years, with this year’s benefactors being the NHS. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon donates their “Queen of their Hometown” costume to Museums Worcestershire at the Worcester City Art Gallery and Museum. TJacob King/PA Wire A man rides his bicycle past a burned tire set on fire by protesters along a main road during a protest against rising consumer prices and the crashing local currency in Beirut, Lebanon. AP Photo/Hussein Malla A man walks across wintry ground during sunrise in Priory Park in Warwick. Jacob King/PA Wire Pigeon’s fly over the frozen Sefton Park lake, Liverpool, Merseyside. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Police officers from the Metropolitan Police during a memorial to remember and celebrate the life of Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana, at The Royal Military Chapel in Westminster, London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Snow and Santa’s VW: Sunday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up