Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Christmas lights and a bengal tiger: Monday’s news in pictures

By Louise Gowans
November 29, 2021, 4:00 pm
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 11.06.2021 URN: CR0028893 Colin Sinclair, CEO of Nairn Golf Club is pictured ahead of next week's Amateur Championships Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

The puppet of a Royal Bengal Tiger from the stage production of The Life of Pi, operated by puppeteers Tom Larkin, Tom Stacy and Scarlet Wilderink, makes its way across Millenium Bridge in London to mark the upcoming West End premiere of the stage production at the Wyndham’s Theatre in London. Ian West/PA Wire
A man and woman walk a dog in Woolton Woods, Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Christmas lights displays on the houses on Byron Road in New Milton, Hampshire. The road has been displaying Christmas lights since 2004 and has raised over £85k for various charities over the years, with this year’s benefactors being the NHS. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Ginny Lemon donates their “Queen of their Hometown” costume to Museums Worcestershire at the Worcester City Art Gallery and Museum. TJacob King/PA Wire
A man rides his bicycle past a burned tire set on fire by protesters along a main road during a protest against rising consumer prices and the crashing local currency in Beirut, Lebanon. AP Photo/Hussein Malla
A man walks across wintry ground during sunrise in Priory Park in Warwick. Jacob King/PA Wire
Pigeon’s fly over the frozen Sefton Park lake, Liverpool, Merseyside. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Police officers from the Metropolitan Police during a memorial to remember and celebrate the life of Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana, at The Royal Military Chapel in Westminster, London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Snow and Santa’s VW: Sunday’s news in pictures

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]