Olympic spills and Scottish bulls: Monday's news in pictures By Jamie Ross February 7, 2022, 2:40 pm Updated: February 7, 2022, 2:42 pm Canada's Edouard Therriault during the Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Picture by PA. Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Members of the public walk past a piece of street art by 'Palley' that features Bruce Lee kicking a coronavirus molecule in Glasgow's East End. Picture by PA. Kristen Santos, left, of the United States, and Sumire Kikuchi, of Japan, crash in their quarterfinal of the women's 500-meter during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Picture by AP. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) speak to a member of staff during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital in Kent. Picture by PA. A bird is silhouetted against the rising sun over Bristol City, as it lands on a rooftop, during a fine start to the morning in the South West. Picture by PA. Palestinian teachers take part in a protest demanding their rights in front of the headquarters United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Gaza City. Picture by APAImages via Shutterstock. People take a selfie when visiting an immersive multimedia art exhibition at Arte Museum in Gangneung, South Korea. The exhibition presents artworks around the theme of "Eternal Nature" through a mixture of light and sound, providing visitors an immersive experience of art. Picture by Xinhua via Shutterstock. Work goes on at the Meuse et Sambre shipyard in Seilles, Andenne. Picture by Shutterstock. The Stirling Bull Sales, Scotland. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media. Firefighters were called to a disused mill on Oldmills Road in Elgin in the early hours of this morning after a fire broke out. Picture by Jason Hedges/ DCT Media.