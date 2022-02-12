Soaring through the Skies: Saturday’s News in Pictures By Claire Clifton Coles February 12, 2022, 5:04 pm Updated: February 12, 2022, 5:04 pm Jan Hoerl, of Austria, soars through the air during a men's large hill individual first round at the 2022 Winter Olympics. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on Saturday the 12th of February. A spectrum of pastel colours as cloud formations above the River Thames are illuminated at dawn by the rising sun near Gravesend in Kent. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock State school students attend a ceremony to mark Myanmar’s 75th anniversary Union Day in Naypyitaw, Myanma. AP Photo Great Britain’s Charlotte Banks (left) on the way to winning the heat of the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross Quarterfinal 4 during day eight of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Three month old Jocelyn Wilczek joins people in Newcastle taking part in the People’s Assembly nationwide protest about cost of living crisis. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Activists and supporters take part in demonstration to protest against barring Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, in Lahore, Pakistan. AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary Ukrainians attend a rally against the potential escalation of the tension between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden are to hold a high-stakes telephone call on Saturday as tensions over a possibility imminent invasion of Ukraine escalated sharply and the U.S. announced plans to evacuate its embassy in the Ukrainian capital. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Scotland and Wales fans ahead of the Guinness Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. PA photo Helpful sheep and Scotland’s drone base: Friday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Hand-me-down Mini helped Alan keep up with the news Helpful sheep and Scotland’s drone base: Friday’s news in pictures Winter Games continue and Royal memorabilia: Thursday’s news in pictures PM grilled and Olympic joy: Wednesday’s news in pictures