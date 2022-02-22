Womens Curling Team return with the Gold: Tuesday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Womens Curling Team return with the Gold: Tuesday’s News in Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
February 22, 2022, 4:03 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 4:05 pm
Great Britain curling Gold Medallists Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith at The Curling Club in The Langham Hotel, London. Great Britain claimed two medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics, with Eve Muirhead's womens curling team taking gold while Bruce Mouat's men return home with silver. John Walton/PA Wire
Great Britain curling Gold Medallists Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith at The Curling Club in The Langham Hotel, London. Great Britain claimed two medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics, with Eve Muirhead's womens curling team taking gold while Bruce Mouat's men return home with silver. John Walton/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on the 22nd of February. Tuesday’s news in pictures.

The Sun Festival at the Great Temple of Abu Simbel in Aswan, Egypt. During the Sun Festival, crowds gather before sunrise to observe the sunlight hitting the innermost sculptures. The sculptures remain in darkness throughout the year except on Feb. 22 and Oct. 22 where they are illuminated by the sunlight. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Hurvin Anderson’s, Lower Lake III on display during a preview at Sotheby’s, London, for the forthcoming auction of Modern and Contemporary Art which features £200 million of artworks including pieces by Magritte, Monet, Picasso, Hockney and three by street-artist Banksy, from the collection of Robbie Williams. James Manning/PA Wire
Police and protesters clash in Wellington, New Zealand, as police tightened a cordon around a protest convoy that has been camped outside Parliament for two weeks. George Heard/New Zealand Herald via AP
Demonstrators make the defiant three-finger salute and hold roses as they march during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Myat Thu Kyaw/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A factory produces Tempe for sale on Thursday 24 February 2022. For 3 days the Tempe and Tofu factories in Indonesia went on a production strike from 21 to 23 February 2022, the strike was due to the price of soybeans which is up 50%. Donal Husni/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written “Russian occupier” during a rally against Russia in front of Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
A newly-wed Malaysian couple of Chinese descent pose for wedding pictures during a mass wedding ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The 22nd of the second month is considered to be an auspicious date that will bring good luck and prosperity to the couples in their marriages. Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
An aerial photo shows people walking amid snow at a residential area in Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province. China’s meteorological authorities on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country. Xinhua/Shutterstock

