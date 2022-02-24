‘Everyone is waiting for the next attack’: Ukrainian woman in Stonehaven fears for brother called up to defend homeland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Everyone is waiting for the next attack’: Ukrainian woman in Stonehaven fears for brother called up to defend homeland

By Shona Gossip and Calum Ross
February 24, 2022, 6:36 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 6:46 pm
Ukrainians hold a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside Downing Street, central London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
A Ukrainian woman living the north-east broke down in tears as she described what her family back home are facing.

Valeriia Robins has been in touch with her parents in Kyiv, and was heartbroken to hear that her brother has been called up.

He has been told to take his passport and report to the Army, amid speculation that Russia will strike again tonight.

Mrs Robins, who is originally from Donetsk in the east of Ukraine but now lives in Stonehaven, said her parents are staying in their flat but know of many people who are hiding underground, or at a train station.

Many stations are now being treated like air raid shelters following numerous blasts throughout the day.

Mrs Robins, who used to run business Robin Crafts, said: “It’s horrible, I can’t explain how I’m feeling right now.

“I’ve managed to speak to my family, and my younger brother has been told to get to the army as soon as he can.

“My parents have decided to stay, but there’s lots of shouting and banging – it has reminded them of Chernobyl. Everyone is waiting for the next attack.”

A Ukrainian soldier stands next to a military vehicle on a road in Kramatosrk, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

‘They are scared and they are sad’

Mrs Robins said the tight-knit Ukrainian community in the north-east had rallied together to support one another.

She added it was particularly hard as her family had already fled from Donetsk in 2014, when pro-Russian separatists declared a people’s republic.

“They’ve already done this once, they don’t want to go again and again.”

Meanwhile, a Cromarty woman who spent more than a decade teaching in Ukraine said it was “very hard” to see events unfold.

Katy Hourston moved to Kyiv with her husband in 2009 to work in one of the city’s international schools.

The couple ended up staying for 12 years, with both their children, now aged seven and 10, growing up in the Ukrainian capital, until the family left last summer.

She said she had been hearing from some of her former students.

“They have messaged me to say that they are packing their bags to leave Kyiv. They are scared and they are sad – it breaks my heart.

“I have spent a lot of time today communicating with our local friends. All of the foreigners that we know in Kyiv have been able to leave.

A woman holds her baby inside a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

‘Our hearts break for Ukraine’

“Our local friends are already home. Many don’t want to leave. Some have gone to local hospitals to give blood already.

“Some are scared to be called up, some are volunteering to fight. Some are stuck in the traffic jams trying to find a way out of Kyiv.

“Leaving Kyiv was very hard for us, but not being there right now is also hard.

“We are very grateful to be safe, but our hearts break for Ukraine and our friends.”

Ms Hourston said the Ukranian people were among the “warmest and most caring” she had ever met, although they can initially be wary of strangers.

The family watched the country begin to transform itself while they lived there, including during the “scary but also inspirational” Euro Maidan demonstrations which began in 2013.

“Ukrainian people know what they want. They are strong and they are stubborn, ” she said

“They will fight for what is right and they will not give up. They are very proud of their country, although they recognise it is not perfect.

“Ukraine is deeply divided and yet has begun to embrace the diversity in its borders.”

