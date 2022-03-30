Party fines and freedom for turtles: Wednesday’s news in pictures By John Post March 30, 2022, 3:12 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A lorry drives through snowy conditions on the A69 near Newscastle as the UK temperature falls after last weeks good weather. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A seller displays watermelon to attract the customers for sale at a bustling riverside wholesale fruit market in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. Everyday, more than 50,000 watermelons come from different districts to this wholesale fruit market. Workers carry large baskets of watermelons off the wooden boats before they are loaded into delivery vans which wait to transport them to every corner of Bangladesh. Joy Saha/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Artist Leeroy New launches his installation entitled The Arks of Gimokudan at Somerset House, London. The outdoor installation, which has been commissioned to mark Earth Day 2022, formed of three elevated ships constructed using plastic waste and recycled materials. The installation, which draws on the history, culture and mythologies of New’s home nation of the Philippines, is on display in Somerset House’s courtyard until Tuesday April 26. Ben Queenborough/PA Wire A boy learning to walk pauses to play with a street cat in an outdoor wet market, Mahasin District, Bangkok, Thailand. Matt Hunt/Neato/Shutterstock People look on as loggerhead sea turtles are released into the Mediterranean Sea at the Palmachim beach near central Israeli city of Rishon Letzion. Two loggerhead female turtles were released into the Mediterranean on Tuesday after receiving treatment at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, according to the Israel Nature and National Parks Authority. Xinhua/Shutterstock Jake Dyson unveils the new Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones, London. The air-purifying headphones with active noise cancellation, which are Dyson’s first piece of wearable technology, launching autumn 2022, draw air through the dual-layer filters in each earcup and deliver two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth. The launch of the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones follows the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) estimates that nine in 10 people globally breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline pollutant limits. Matt Alexander/PA wire An elderly Ukrainian refugee sits on a mattress on the floor with her pet dog in a refuge room at Przemysl Glowny train station in Poland, after arriving by train from Ukraine to flee the Russian invasion. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Palestinians ride boats during a rally marking the Palestinian Land Day in Khan Yunis, in the southern of the Gaza Strip. APAImages/Shutterstock The Met police have issued fines and 20 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to staff members at Downing street after an investigation by Scotland Yard found that lockdown laws connected with parties and gatherings had been broken at the centre of government. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock People look on as the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it arrives back into Portsmouth harbour following visits to Scotland and Liverpool. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire A Prince’s memorial and Scots in Vienna: Tuesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Scottish farm leaders call for additional slurry storage funding The Northern Lights are set to dance across Scotland’s skies tonight TIMELINE: Key dates in the campaign to restore maternity services at Dr Gray’s in Elgin Five days of North Anderson Drive closures at Haudagain announced from weekend