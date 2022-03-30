Party fines and freedom for turtles: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Party fines and freedom for turtles: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
March 30, 2022, 3:12 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A lorry drives through snowy conditions on the A69 near Newscastle as the UK temperature falls after last weeks good weather. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A seller displays watermelon to attract the customers for sale at a bustling riverside wholesale fruit market in Narayanganj, Bangladesh. Everyday, more than 50,000 watermelons come from different districts to this wholesale fruit market. Workers carry large baskets of watermelons off the wooden boats before they are loaded into delivery vans which wait to transport them to every corner of Bangladesh. Joy Saha/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Artist Leeroy New launches his installation entitled The Arks of Gimokudan at Somerset House, London. The outdoor installation, which has been commissioned to mark Earth Day 2022, formed of three elevated ships constructed using plastic waste and recycled materials. The installation, which draws on the history, culture and mythologies of New’s home nation of the Philippines, is on display in Somerset House’s courtyard until Tuesday April 26. Ben Queenborough/PA Wire
A boy learning to walk pauses to play with a street cat in an outdoor wet market, Mahasin District, Bangkok, Thailand. Matt Hunt/Neato/Shutterstock
People look on as loggerhead sea turtles are released into the Mediterranean Sea at the Palmachim beach near central Israeli city of Rishon Letzion. Two loggerhead female turtles were released into the Mediterranean on Tuesday after receiving treatment at the Israeli Sea Turtle Rescue Center, according to the Israel Nature and National Parks Authority. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Jake Dyson unveils the new Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones, London. The air-purifying headphones with active noise cancellation, which are Dyson’s first piece of wearable technology, launching autumn 2022, draw air through the dual-layer filters in each earcup and deliver two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth. The launch of the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones follows the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) estimates that nine in 10 people globally breathe air that exceeds WHO guideline pollutant limits. Matt Alexander/PA wire
An elderly Ukrainian refugee sits on a mattress on the floor with her pet dog in a refuge room at Przemysl Glowny train station in Poland, after arriving by train from Ukraine to flee the Russian invasion. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Palestinians ride boats during a rally marking the Palestinian Land Day in Khan Yunis, in the southern of the Gaza Strip. APAImages/Shutterstock
The Met police have issued fines and 20 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to staff members at Downing street after an investigation by Scotland Yard found that lockdown laws connected with parties and gatherings had been broken at the centre of government. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
People look on as the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it arrives back into Portsmouth harbour following visits to Scotland and Liverpool. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

