Five days of North Anderson Drive closures at Haudagain announced from weekend

Five days of further disruption at the Haudagain roundabout has been announced with two road closures from this weekend into next week.

The A92 North Anderson Drive northbound carriageway will be closed from 6am on Saturday, April 2 until 5am Monday, April 4 between Provost Rust Roundabout and the Haudagain Roundabout.

The southbound carriageway will then be closed from 6am on Monday, April 4 to 5am on Wednesday, April 6. The north carriageway will be open again during this time.

Signed diversions will be in place and road users have been advised to plan their journeys in advance.

These closures are said to be “necessary” to safely allow final road surfacing work essential to project completion.

Traffic Scotland have said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation”

Haudagain hold-ups

It was confirmed works at the notorious roundabout was delayed for the seventh time on Tuesday.

The new bypass was initially due to relieve motorists of the never-ending jams at the roundabout, but instead has caused drivers even longer delays with the roadworks in place for a year longer than anticipated.

The works were meant to be completed in spring last year, but due to the mixture of reasons, including Covid and bad weather, progress has been a lot slower than expected.