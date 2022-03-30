Five days of North Anderson Drive closures at Haudagain announced from weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Five days of North Anderson Drive closures at Haudagain announced from weekend

By Vanessa Walker
March 30, 2022, 3:30 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 3:33 pm
North Anderson Drive, on approach to the Haudagain roundabout. Work around the notorious traffic bottleneck is expected to last until March now. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media, May 2021.
Road closures will cause delayed over the weekend and into next week. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media, May 2021.

Five days of further disruption at the Haudagain roundabout has been announced with two road closures from this weekend into next week.

The A92 North Anderson Drive northbound carriageway will be closed from 6am on Saturday, April 2 until 5am Monday, April 4 between Provost Rust Roundabout and the Haudagain Roundabout.

The southbound carriageway will then be closed from 6am on Monday, April 4 to 5am on Wednesday, April 6. The north carriageway will be open again during this time.

Signed diversions will be in place and road users have been advised to plan their journeys in advance.

These closures are said to be “necessary” to safely allow final road surfacing work essential to project completion.

Traffic Scotland have said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation”

Haudagain hold-ups

It was confirmed works at the notorious roundabout was delayed for the seventh time on Tuesday.

The new bypass was initially due to relieve motorists of the never-ending jams at the roundabout, but instead has caused drivers even longer delays with the roadworks in place for a year longer than anticipated.

The works were meant to be completed in spring last year, but due to the mixture of reasons, including Covid and bad weather, progress has been a lot slower than expected.

