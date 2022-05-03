Gargoyles and Olympic torches – Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gargoyles and Olympic torches – Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Picture Desk
May 3, 2022, 2:59 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 4:23 pm
Six-time Olympic medal-winning cyclist Laura Kenny places an Olympic Torch into it's display case at the opening of a new exhibition showcasing the legacy of the London Olympic and Paralympic Games, at Lee Valley VeloPark, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture by PA.
Six-time Olympic medal-winning cyclist Laura Kenny places an Olympic Torch into it's display case at the opening of a new exhibition showcasing the legacy of the London Olympic and Paralympic Games, at Lee Valley VeloPark, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture by PA.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Alex Kelly from Eden Architectural Conservation cleans a gargoyle on the north doorway at Rosslyn Chapel in Roslin, Midlothian, as part of conservation maintenance. Picture via PA.
The Duchess of Cornwall, patron of both The Big Lunch and Emmaus UK, meets carnival performers as she attends a pre-Jubilee Big Lunch with supporters, volunteers, Big Lunch organisers and Platinum Champion nominees at charity shop Emmaus Mossley in Ashton-under-Lyne. Picture via PA.
In this image supplied by Rocket Lab, the Electron rocket blasts off for its “There And Back Again” mission from their launch pad on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. Picture via AP.
People walk at a local park as firefighters extinguish a fire following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture via AP.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a press conference at the City Football Academy, Manchester. Picture via PA.
Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent with her MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire), awarded by Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture via PA.
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India. Picture via AP.
The Spirit of Britain arrives from Calais in to the Port of Dover in Kent, as P&O Ferries will restart cross-Channel sailings for tourists for the first time since sacking nearly 800 seafarers on Tuesday. Picture via PA.
Work starts to pull down the former BHS store on Aberdeen’s Union Street. Picture by Jamie Ross/ DCT Media.

