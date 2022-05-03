Gargoyles and Olympic torches – Tuesday’s news in pictures By Picture Desk May 3, 2022, 2:59 pm Updated: May 3, 2022, 4:23 pm Six-time Olympic medal-winning cyclist Laura Kenny places an Olympic Torch into it's display case at the opening of a new exhibition showcasing the legacy of the London Olympic and Paralympic Games, at Lee Valley VeloPark, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. Picture by PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Alex Kelly from Eden Architectural Conservation cleans a gargoyle on the north doorway at Rosslyn Chapel in Roslin, Midlothian, as part of conservation maintenance. Picture via PA. The Duchess of Cornwall, patron of both The Big Lunch and Emmaus UK, meets carnival performers as she attends a pre-Jubilee Big Lunch with supporters, volunteers, Big Lunch organisers and Platinum Champion nominees at charity shop Emmaus Mossley in Ashton-under-Lyne. Picture via PA. In this image supplied by Rocket Lab, the Electron rocket blasts off for its “There And Back Again” mission from their launch pad on the Mahia Peninsula, New Zealand. Picture via AP. People walk at a local park as firefighters extinguish a fire following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture via AP. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a press conference at the City Football Academy, Manchester. Picture via PA. Ebony-Jewel Rainford-Brent with her MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire), awarded by Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture via PA. Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi, India. Picture via AP. The Spirit of Britain arrives from Calais in to the Port of Dover in Kent, as P&O Ferries will restart cross-Channel sailings for tourists for the first time since sacking nearly 800 seafarers on Tuesday. Picture via PA. Work starts to pull down the former BHS store on Aberdeen’s Union Street. Picture by Jamie Ross/ DCT Media. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Equity calls for compensation over closure of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella Neil Drysdale: Richard Gordon looks back on his favourite Sportsound memories Exclusive: Jimmy Chung’s founder returning to Aberdeen beach with million-pound plans for food hall, bar and chip shop How long can your child go without screen time? I put it to the test and results were surprising