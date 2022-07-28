Strolling through the Sunflowers: Thursday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles July 28, 2022, 5:25 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:28 pm Ralph Taylor, 3, amongst the crop of sunflowers which have come into bloom early due to recent high temperatures, at Vine House Farm in Deeping Saint Nicholas, near Spalding, Lincolnshire. An estimated 12 million sunflower heads fill 100 acres of fields, the equivalent of 50 football pitches, with the farm reporting its earliest sunflower crop in more than a decade following this months heatwave. Picture date: Thursday July 28, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Sunflowers. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Readers’ Ombudsman: Charting the way forward to ensure trust in journalism Tour joy and Royal engagements: Wednesday’s news in pictures Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts Lavender and droughts: Tuesday’s News in Pictures