Forres boss pleased to land Caley Thistle starlet Ethan Cairns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald is pleased to have bolstered his attacking options with the signing of Ethan Cairns.

The 17-year-old striker has joined the Can-Cans on loan from Inverness Caley Thistle and could make his debut against Brechin City on Saturday.

Cairns, brother of Elgin City full-back Owen, has previously had loan spells in the Breedon Highland League with Strathspey Thistle and Fort William.

MacDonald said: “I was looking to get another striker in, especially with Lee Fraser struggling with his knee just now.

“I’ve seen a lot of Ethan playing in the Caley Thistle youth team, so I know what he brings and I’ve had good reports from various people.

“He played against us in pre-season as well and looked really sharp.

“Ethan’s a strong boy for his age and he’s capable of scoring goals, so it’s a very good option for us.

✍️ SIGNING NEWS ✍️ Forres Mechanics FC are pleased to announce the signing of striker Ethan Cairns on loan from @ICTFC . Welcome to Mosset Park Ethan 🟤🟡⚽️ pic.twitter.com/sgfgPTDgqc — ForresMechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) July 28, 2022

“Caley Thistle were very good to deal with, so we’re very pleased to get Ethan.”

MacDonald is happy with the make up of his squad, and added: “I’m pleased with the options and the depth we’ve got.

“Last weekend, with the players we had missing and even the players that went off during the game towards the end of last season, I don’t think we would have coped with that.

“It’s pleasing we’re in a better position and a lot of work has gone into that without spending vast amounts of money.

“We’ve got good balance and depth across the squad.”