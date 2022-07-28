Forres boss pleased to land Caley Thistle starlet Ethan Cairns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forres boss pleased to land Caley Thistle starlet Ethan Cairns

By Callum Law
July 28, 2022, 5:25 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:35 pm
Ethan Cairns has joined Forres Mechanics on loan from Inverness Caley Thistle
Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald is pleased to have bolstered his attacking options with the signing of Ethan Cairns.

The 17-year-old striker has joined the Can-Cans on loan from Inverness Caley Thistle and could make his debut against Brechin City on Saturday.

Cairns, brother of Elgin City full-back Owen, has previously had loan spells in the Breedon Highland League with Strathspey Thistle and Fort William.

MacDonald said: “I was looking to get another striker in, especially with Lee Fraser struggling with his knee just now.

“I’ve seen a lot of Ethan playing in the Caley Thistle youth team, so I know what he brings and I’ve had good reports from various people.

“He played against us in pre-season as well and looked really sharp.

“Ethan’s a strong boy for his age and he’s capable of scoring goals, so it’s a very good option for us.

“Caley Thistle were very good to deal with, so we’re very pleased to get Ethan.”

MacDonald is happy with the make up of his squad, and added: “I’m pleased with the options and the depth we’ve got.

“Last weekend, with the players we had missing and even the players that went off during the game towards the end of last season, I don’t think we would have coped with that.

“It’s pleasing we’re in a better position and a lot of work has gone into that without spending vast amounts of money.

“We’ve got good balance and depth across the squad.”

