Johnny Gray, guitarist of Aberdeen-based Spiggy Topes, dies aged 69 By Bill Mowat August 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 11:50 am 0 Johnny Gray of rock band Spiggy Topes. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Obituaries 'He was Mr Dunnottar Castle, that's how he'll be remembered': Wife's tribute to Jim… 1 Carlo Di Nardo: Engineer behind major Aberdeen projects dies 0 Former Staging Post Hotel landlord Ed Cocker dies aged 93 0 Funeral poverty: £100,000 bill for northern councils as people die with no way to… 1 Dod Copland: The kindness and chaos of Aberdeen's favourite punk 1 Dr Ahmed Megharbi, former Aberdeen imam, dies aged 49 1 John Noble, former owner of Fraserburgh's Corner Drapery dies aged 86 0 Aaron Souttar obituary: Dad's tribute to talented golfer from Brechin who had 'great attitude… Husband's heartfelt tribute to Peterculter community stalwart Ann Wakefield Final send-off for loveable Aberdeen anarchist, punk singer Dod Copland 2 More from Press and Journal Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic 0 Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move 'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot 0 Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window 0 'It's not going to be a case of winning every game and coast the…