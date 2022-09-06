Sheila D’Agostino: Former Stonehaven Ury Player dies at 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Obituaries

Sheila D’Agostino: Former Stonehaven Ury Player dies at 87

By Chris Ferguson
September 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 5:17 pm
Sheila D'Agostino.
Sheila D'Agostino.

Sheila D’Agostino, who contributed greatly to the artistic life of the Mearns, has died aged 87.

For many years she had been a member of Ury Players, Stonehaven, was a gifted painter and a member of Stonehaven Art Club.

Both Sheila and her late husband, Mike, also played active roles in the sporting life of Stonehaven.

Mike chose Stonehaven Town hall and a performance of Cinderella to propose marriage to Sheila in 1957.

How we reported Mike’s proposal to Sheila back in 1957.

She was 22 and playing Prince Charming with Ury Players. He was 24, working with the gas board, and was playing the Demon King.

Just before Sheila went on stage, Mike slipped an engagement ring on her finger and they both went on to give flawless performances.

Sheila was the only child of William and Alice Allan and spent her childhood in Aberdeen.

Second World War years

She recalled a German bomber being shot down by Spitfires over the city and crashing on South Anderson Drive, and the sound of V2 rockets flying overhead.

Sheila began her working life as a shorthand typist/secretary at an Aberdeen insurance company and soon began to develop varied interests.

Chief among these was amateur dramatics and she joined Ury Players, where her father was a prominent member.

It was where she met her future husband, Mike, and the couple married in October, 1959 at Craigiebuckler Church, Aberdeen.

Family

Their daughter, Laurenne, was born in 1960 followed by Martin in 1971. They also brought up Mike’s younger brother, Chris, whose parents had died when he was six.

The couple were involved in tennis and cricket clubs and took great pleasure in attending sports clubs dinner dances.

Sheila was also a swimmer, a hillwalker throughout her life, and exhibited her paintings at local exhibitions.

Mike died in 2005 after a short illness but the following year, Laurenne, returned from London to live in Inverbervie, not far from Sheila’s home in Kinneff.

Tragedy

Laurenne, who had worked on national newspapers in London, began work as a sub editor on the Press and Journal but tragedy struck when she was diagnosed with cancer and died last year.

It was a difficult time for Sheila but she made the most of her situation and tried to remain happy.

She lived independently until 2017 when she moved to Edenholme care home where she quickly settled and enjoyed the company of fellow residents.

Leisure

Latterly, Sheila enjoyed television quiz shows such as University Challenge and crosswords, with the Press and Journal cryptic crossword a particular favourite.

She is survived by Martin, his wife Rebecca, grandchildren James and Lucas, and brother-in-law, Chris.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

