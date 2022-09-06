Sheila D’Agostino: Former Stonehaven Ury Player dies at 87

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheila D’Agostino, who contributed greatly to the artistic life of the Mearns, has died aged 87.

For many years she had been a member of Ury Players, Stonehaven, was a gifted painter and a member of Stonehaven Art Club.

Both Sheila and her late husband, Mike, also played active roles in the sporting life of Stonehaven.

Mike chose Stonehaven Town hall and a performance of Cinderella to propose marriage to Sheila in 1957.

She was 22 and playing Prince Charming with Ury Players. He was 24, working with the gas board, and was playing the Demon King.

Just before Sheila went on stage, Mike slipped an engagement ring on her finger and they both went on to give flawless performances.

Sheila was the only child of William and Alice Allan and spent her childhood in Aberdeen.

Second World War years

She recalled a German bomber being shot down by Spitfires over the city and crashing on South Anderson Drive, and the sound of V2 rockets flying overhead.

Sheila began her working life as a shorthand typist/secretary at an Aberdeen insurance company and soon began to develop varied interests.

Chief among these was amateur dramatics and she joined Ury Players, where her father was a prominent member.

It was where she met her future husband, Mike, and the couple married in October, 1959 at Craigiebuckler Church, Aberdeen.

Family

Their daughter, Laurenne, was born in 1960 followed by Martin in 1971. They also brought up Mike’s younger brother, Chris, whose parents had died when he was six.

The couple were involved in tennis and cricket clubs and took great pleasure in attending sports clubs dinner dances.

Sheila was also a swimmer, a hillwalker throughout her life, and exhibited her paintings at local exhibitions.

Mike died in 2005 after a short illness but the following year, Laurenne, returned from London to live in Inverbervie, not far from Sheila’s home in Kinneff.

Tragedy

Laurenne, who had worked on national newspapers in London, began work as a sub editor on the Press and Journal but tragedy struck when she was diagnosed with cancer and died last year.

It was a difficult time for Sheila but she made the most of her situation and tried to remain happy.

She lived independently until 2017 when she moved to Edenholme care home where she quickly settled and enjoyed the company of fellow residents.

Leisure

Latterly, Sheila enjoyed television quiz shows such as University Challenge and crosswords, with the Press and Journal cryptic crossword a particular favourite.

She is survived by Martin, his wife Rebecca, grandchildren James and Lucas, and brother-in-law, Chris.

You can read the family’s announcement here.