Your chance to own a piece of movie history as Banff’s Local Hero pub goes on sale

The recent history of Banff’s Ship Inn has had more twists and turns than the average Hollywood script.

The traditional pub used in 1983 comedy Local Hero was almost lost forever when the owner formed plans to turn it into flats.

But stars of the movie, fans and even famous film critics spoke out against the change, and councillors eventually rejected the proposal.

After that, permission was sought to preserve the Deveronside institution as a new cafe.

And now it could be yours – if you have £195,000 going spare.

Ship Inn for sale as ‘potential business opportunity’

Grant Smith Law Practice is looking for a new owner for the real-life Macaskill Arms.

Though fixtures and fittings have been removed, the famous “boat-shaped” bar from Local Hero is still there.

And the firm is advertising it as a “potential business/living opportunity”.

As well as the pub itself, the new owner will get the “substantial” four-bedroom maisonette upstairs.

It comes with two bathrooms and a rear garden, as well as its own separate entrance.

The home has a lounge, kitchen, dining room and its own office.

‘An excellent opportunity’

The sellers boast that the C-listed premises, which dates back to the 18th century, has “excellent views out to sea and over to Macduff”.

And although “in need of renovation”, they say this is “an excellent opportunity to purchase a once thriving pub”.

Some of the film’s most famous scenes took place in The Ship Inn:

The potential purchase of the venue was joked about by critic Mark Kermode and radio legend Simon Mayo on the UK’s leading film review show last summer.

Local Hero holds a special place in Mark’s heart, and he visited the Ship Inn in 2008 to interview Bill Forsyth.

Faced with the prospect of its demise, Mayo suggested a “whip-round” could perhaps spare it from destruction.

The Ship Inn’s connection to Local Hero is perhaps not as well known as that of Pennan, just along the coast.

But over the years, the hidden gem has become something of a mecca for film fans eager to have a drink there.

If you fancy yourself as a real-life Gordon Urquhart, the Ship Inn is for sale here.