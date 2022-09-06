Your chance to own a piece of movie history as Banff’s Local Hero pub goes on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Your chance to own a piece of movie history as Banff’s Local Hero pub goes on sale

By Ben Hendry
September 6, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Ship Inn in Banff has gone up for sale, the pub was made famous in Local Hero
The Ship Inn is for sale. Supplied by Roddie Reid, design team.

The recent history of Banff’s Ship Inn has had more twists and turns than the average Hollywood script.

The traditional pub used in 1983 comedy Local Hero was almost lost forever when the owner formed plans to turn it into flats.

But stars of the movie, fans and even famous film critics spoke out against the change, and councillors eventually rejected the proposal.

Denis Lawson and Mark Kermode backed the campaign to save Banff’s Ship Inn. Image by design team, Mhorvan Park.

After that, permission was sought to preserve the Deveronside institution as a new cafe.

And now it could be yours – if you have £195,000 going spare.

Ship Inn for sale as ‘potential business opportunity’

Grant Smith Law Practice is looking for a new owner for the real-life Macaskill Arms.

Though fixtures and fittings have been removed, the famous “boat-shaped” bar from Local Hero is still there.

And the firm is advertising it as a “potential business/living opportunity”.

The interior has seen better days.

As well as the pub itself, the new owner will get the “substantial” four-bedroom maisonette upstairs.

It comes with two bathrooms and a rear garden, as well as its own separate entrance.

The home has a lounge, kitchen, dining room and its own office.

‘An excellent opportunity’

The sellers boast that the C-listed premises, which dates back to the 18th century, has “excellent views out to sea and over to Macduff”.

This view from Google Maps shows the view across the bay from The Ship Inn.

And although “in need of renovation”, they say this is “an excellent opportunity to purchase a once thriving pub”.

Some of the film’s most famous scenes took place in The Ship Inn:

The potential purchase of the venue was joked about by critic Mark Kermode and radio legend Simon Mayo on the UK’s leading film review show last summer.

Local Hero holds a special place in Mark’s heart, and he visited the Ship Inn in 2008 to interview Bill Forsyth.

Faced with the prospect of its demise, Mayo suggested a “whip-round” could perhaps spare it from destruction.

NEW ON THE MARKETTHE SHIP INN, BANFFOFFERS OVER £195,000Former Ship Inn pub with 4 bedroom maisonette.https://www.grantsmithlaw.co.uk/property/the-ship-inn-dev…e-banff-ab45-1hp/

Posted by Grant Smith Law Practice on Thursday, 1 September 2022

What do you hope happens with the Ship Inn? Let us know in our comments section

The Ship Inn’s connection to Local Hero is perhaps not as well known as that of Pennan, just along the coast.

But over the years, the hidden gem has become something of a mecca for film fans eager to have a drink there.

If you fancy yourself as a real-life Gordon Urquhart, the Ship Inn is for sale here.

Banff’s Local Hero pub could have new future as cafe – after outcry over plans to destroy famous bar

Tags

Conversation

