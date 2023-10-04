Denise Donald, royal nanny from Aberdeen, dies 71

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Denise Donald, royal nanny from Aberdeen, dies 71

Born in the Granite City her life changed forever when she met the Gaskell family in Iowa.

By Lindsay Bruce
Denise Donald
Denise Donald, international nanny, but family to her beloved Gaskells.

Former nanny to the king of Jordan, a Belgian baron and the premier of Newfoundland, Denise Donald has died age 71.

The north-east born “international woman of intrigue” lived in America since the early 80s.

Aberdeen quine

Denise Veronica Donald was born on May 6, 1952 in Aberdeen, though the Granite City commanded less of her time than anywhere else.

Daughter of James and Bunny Donald, and sister to Brian, her father died when she was just seven. The family moved to Perth and then Peebles before a stint in Kenya visiting her maternal grandparents.

On their return the relocated to the Isle of Man where Bunny lived the rest of her life.

Denise knew from a young age that she wanted to travel. It occurred to her than becoming a nanny may facilitate this “at someone else’s expense.”

To that end she enrolled at the Princess Christian College for Nursery Nurses in Manchester, at the age 18, believing it to be a favourite with recruiting royal families looking for nannies.

She exceeded even her own ambition.

In demand

Denise became one of the most sought-after nannies in the world.

It wasn’t unknown after a “glass of wine or two” for her to claim she could have been the nanny “for a certain red-haired former royal family member had she so chosen.”

Over her career she did, however, serve as nanny to oil-rich Middle-eastern families, the premier of Newfoundland and the consul general of Costa Rica. She was also employed by a high-ranking Kenyan diplomat, a Belgian baron and was in charge of the of Jordan‘s twin daughters, Zein and Aisha.

It was a drastic change to the trajectory of her life when she landed in Iowa in 1983.

Home from home

On the orders of her employer she flew to Des Moines.

Jon Gaskell, a 35-year-old father-of-four whose wife had been killed by a drunk driver was in desperate need of a nanny.

“It should be noted that he misfired badly on his first three attempts at hiring a nanny,” said Jonnie Gaskell, who was 11 when Denise arrived at their home.

His siblings Zechariah, Jacob and Anna were two, four and 12 years old respectively.

In her Nanny Register profile Denise wrote that she tended to work for wealthy families. Adding, “with women who would like to think they’re too busy to look after their own children.”

This was not the case with the Gaskells. It was full contact parenting.

Tragedy to triumph, and back again

“Even though the Gaskells were more Royal Tenenbaum than royalty, and the ship she was tasked with sailing was taking on water, Denise grabbed the wheel with both hands, added Jonnie.

“She took a horrible situation, brushed it off and put everyone upright.”

Until Denise met the Gaskells she had never stayed in one place for more than 18 months. Her travels and employment had taken her to Greece, France, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey and Kenya but she stayed with the Gaskell family for nearly nine years until Jon Gaskell remarried in 1991.

However, happiness quickly turned to tragedy when Jon died just six days after his wedding.

Jonnie said: “Denise hurried back, helping bridge the gap between, ‘what the hell just happened?’ and ‘what the hell are we going to do now?'”

Chosen family in Iowa

Denise made life-long friends in Des Moines. With her infectious laugh and thick British accent she was the life and soul of any soiree, tennis match or afternoon tea. She would often be found sitting on the bench at a dog park with her beloved Westies. When it finally came time for retirement, she chose Des Moines.

In every tangible way, the Gaskell children were Denise’s children.

Denise Donald with Lizzie, a white, blue and yellow iced cake in front of them
Denise Donald with Lizzie, daughter of Jacob Gaskell, her honorary granddaughter.

The Gaskell’s children’s children became her grandchildren. All of whom she referred to as lovey, chicken or sweet pea.

Iowa was Denise’s home. It was there she learned to shoot a machine gun and how to make a perfect chocolate mousse. Her legendary holiday meals and Sunday brunches became the envy of those without a seat at her table.

Adored by all

In her latter years Denise battled brain and breast cancer. More than once she said she didn’t mind being an old woman, but “being a sick old woman is for the absolute birds.”

“She lost some of the spring in her step but never the twinkle in her eye. And she never stopped loving, oh so profoundly,” said Jonnie.

Denise passed away on August 24. She was predeceased by her parents and brother. She is survived by the Gaskell children, families, friends, dogs, and the many other people whose lives she touched.

In the family tribute it read that “Denise was adored by all. She was one of a kind. She will be deeply, deeply missed.”

More from Obituaries

Aberdeen legend Frank McDougall makes an emotional return to Pittodrie. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Former Aberdeen striker Frank McDougall dies aged 65
Annie Bates, who worked in munitions production during the Second World War has died aged 101.
Banff-born Annie Bates: Retired farmer and Keith bakery worker dies aged 101
Denise Donald, royal nanny from Aberdeen, dies 71
A Place to Remember Russell Horne: Culter 21-year-old who died in horror crash
Denise Donald, royal nanny from Aberdeen, dies 71
David McCallum had his own great escapes even before The Man from UNCLE made…
Denise Donald, royal nanny from Aberdeen, dies 71
William Bruce: Founder of Montrose packaging manufacturer, Plasboard, dies
People of Torry: Phyllis Campbell, who made a life in Aberdeen with husband Eric.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Phyllis Campbell, chemist's assistant who loved Battery…
Obituaries writer Lindsay Bruce who has brought together 11 stories all connected to the one Torry memorial bench.
A place to Remember People of Torry: 11 stories of love and loss from…
Mary Murray, wife of Bob, passed away before she ever found out what happened to her missing daughter.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Mary Murray, filleter who found love at…
People of Torry: Dad-of-two Charlie Ryan.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Charlie Ryan, 'a great friend'
People of Torry: Ship painter Norman Reid.
A Place to Remember People of Torry: Norman Reid, who spent his life at…