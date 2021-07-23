Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen has ambition and a renaissance taking place at its heart

By Councillor Jenny Laing
July 23, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 23, 2021, 11:56 am
The £28 million regeneration of Union Terrace Gardens is just one element of Aberdeen's makeover
In the pages of The Press and Journal this week, a columnist contrasted the vibrancy of Dundee’s centre with the “rot” reportedly besetting Union Street and its environs.

To judge a city on the back of a summer stroll is one thing. To miss the ambition of Aberdeen and the renaissance taking place within its heart is that bit harder to understand.

Aberdeen City Council is leading the way by reinventing our city centre so that it continues to thrive in the 21st century in a way that goes far beyond its retail offering.

Aberdeen Art Gallery, judged Museum of the Year on the back of a £36 million redevelopment, is currently hosting the British Art Show. This September our city will host the final stage of the Tour of Britain, the country’s premier cycling race.

At this year’s budget in March, the council – named Local Authority of the Year at the MJ local government achievement awards 2020 – announced it would be refreshing the City Centre Masterplan in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. This included £150 million over the medium term to strengthen links between the city centre and beach.

The council’s continuing investment in our environmental, economic and social infrastructure, coupled with strong partnership working, will feed into the ongoing renewal of Aberdeen’s city centre

As it is, the £28 million regeneration of Union Terrace Gardens will greatly improve access, amenity and activity, creating an inclusive 21st century park while conserving its Victorian heritage. Provost Skene’s House is to reopen as a new visitor attraction after a £3.8 million renovation.

Boosting population and supporting business

The Masterplan recognises the importance of boosting the population in the city centre to add lasting vibrancy. As part of its drive to increase this by 3,000, the council relaxed affordable housing contributions to encourage the redevelopment of older buildings. Plans are being progressed for a new residential and cultural quarter at Queen Street, a flagship masterplan project.

Interventions of this kind will support business activity in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.

These are things we have some control over.

Concept image of the proposed new market in Aberdeen, on the site of BHS and the current market building
It is worth noting that temporary Spaces for People works in the city were carried out using ringfenced Scottish Government funding designed to rightly protect public health by reducing Covid-19 transmission. Some of those measures are now set to be removed, and the timetable for Union Street will be part of a report coming to committee next month.

Business rates, as we know, are set by the Scottish Government.

A magnificent new destination

Returning to retail, in May our officers were asked to proceed with the purchase of the former Aberdeen Market and BHS, so the site might be redeveloped.

Combined with associated public realm works on Union Street and to the south, this will improve pedestrian connectivity between the bus and railway stations via The Green and greatly animate the area, potentially offering a home for distinctive local enterprises.

It promises to create a magnificent new destination that will have a transformational effect within the city.

The council’s continuing investment in our environmental, economic and social infrastructure, coupled with strong partnership working, will feed into the ongoing renewal of Aberdeen’s city centre, something we should all be supportive of.

Councillor Jenny Laing is co-leader of Aberdeen City Council

