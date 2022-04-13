Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gail Sayles: Have a plan to ensure your child is ready to be left at home alone

By Gail Sayles
April 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:49 am
The age at which a child can be left at home alone differs from person to person (Photo: Soloviova Liudmyla/Shutterstock)
The age at which a child can be left at home alone differs from person to person (Photo: Soloviova Liudmyla/Shutterstock)

With Easter just around the corner and children already on school holidays, many parents will currently have the extra worry of making childcare arrangements.

One of the things parents often seek support from the NSPCC helpline over is the appropriate age for allowing children to stay at home alone.

There isn’t a set rule for all, as every child is different but, between work appointments and other family commitments, it’s inevitable that all parents will have to leave their child home alone at some point. It can be difficult to know what’s best to do and it’s natural for parents to worry.

There is no legal age after which a child can be left home alone, but it’s against the law to leave a child alone if it puts them at risk. A child who is considered not old enough or who doesn’t feel comfortable should never be left home alone. Every child matures differently, so it would be almost impossible to have a “one size fits all” law.

As children get older, they will also want more freedom and independence, which brings new concerns for parents, too. This is another tough decision for parents and carers to make, and one that will differ from child to child.

That’s why having a plan in place with your child can help to build up their independence at their own pace. It’s always good to check in with them to make sure they feel safe whilst at home alone.

Check in regularly

Talk to your child about how they feel about being left without supervision. Are they worried about anything?

Regularly checking how they feel can highlight any concerns and will give you an idea of how to help or why they might not be ready to be left alone.

Some children may be worried about being left at home on their own (Photo: Prostock-studio/Shutterstock)

There are also checklists to help keep children safe, and advice for leaving children with another trusted adult. But, the most important thing to remember is that a child who doesn’t feel comfortable should not be left alone.

Parents can read more about this issue by visiting the NSPCC website.

Childline is here, too, and children can contact us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on 0800 1111 or via a one-to-one chat at childline.org.uk.

Gail Sayles is local campaigns manager for NSPCC Scotland

