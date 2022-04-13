Former Caley Thistle star Steven Hislop urges team to go in for kill and net play-off spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steven Hislop reckons Caley Thistle will be too strong for their Championship play-off rivals – and urged them to book their top-four spot as soon as possible.

The former Inverness forward will watch with interest on Friday as ICT host Championship leaders Kilmarnock in a match which could have huge implications for both clubs.

Derek McInnes’ Killie have a three-point cushion at the top of the table over chasers Arbroath with three fixtures remaining.

The Highlanders, meanwhile, have four matches remaining and are placed third, with a one-point advantage over Partick Thistle and are nine points adrift of Arbroath.

🔜 This Friday we're in home action as we face @KilmarnockFC 🎟️ Tickets available from https://t.co/6z5nBMn9qE now for Home and Away fans Avoid any delays and get your tickets in advance! Full Info 👉https://t.co/I9eSO5tH9K pic.twitter.com/KE62ephOeX — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 11, 2022

Despite blowing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 at Ayr on Saturday, the good news for ICT is fifth-placed Raith Rovers’ 1-0 defeat at home to Morton just about puts Billy Dodds’ into the play-offs for sure.

They require three points to get over the line to the play-offs, where it looks like Partick Thistle will be their quarter-final opponents over two legs, starting on Tuesday, May 3, with the second leg at home being three nights later.

The winning quarter-finalist will then face the Championship runners-up over two ties, before tackling the Premiership’s 11th club, which is currently St Johnstone, on May 20 and 23.

Get job done… then keep winning

Hislop, who played a key role in winning the First Division title with Inverness in 2004, has been impressed by his old club’s revival after a poor run of form caused concern.

Three wins and that draw at Ayr means the Caley Jags are bang on track for a shot at promotion, and Hislop urges them to go for the kill as Arbroath look for a favour.

He said: “Kilmarnock have kicked on and, unbelievably, Arbroath are still there.

“Ultimately, Inverness won’t care who wins the title race because they’re not in it, but they will want to keep the run going – especially with the chance to secure a play-off spot with a win this week.

“That gets the job done and they then won’t take their foot off the pedal. Winning all four games until the end of the season will keep confidence high to go into the play-offs.

“Arbroath will be keeping an eye on what happens in Inverness, while Kilmarnock know if they win it will be another big one out of the way. I will be watching it – it will be a good game.

“The title is out with Caley Thistle’s reach and it is about securing the highest possible play-off position, probably against Partick Thistle.

“They had their 11-game sticky spell, but hopefully they can keep their unbeaten between now and the end of the season.

“If they can do that, it will maintain their positive mindsets. When you lose, a wee seed of doubt can creep in. All credit to them for turning it around after their poor run of form.”

No reason to fear Partick or Arbroath

With Arbroath, Inverness and Partick in second, third and four spots, Hislop sees no reason why, when their play-off place is confirmed, they cannot be anything other than optimistic.

He said: “If the play-offs finish as the teams are all placed now, I think Caley Thistle will take care of Partick Thistle and, without jinxing them, I’d fancy them to take care of Arbroath.

“Arbroath have only lost once this season at home, which is incredible, but it was against Inverness. Believe it or not, things like that can be in players’ minds.

“If they won those games, they would go in against St Johnstone or perhaps St Mirren in the final.

“That said, they can look no further ahead than Friday. They will cross that bridge when they come to it.

“Second place might just be beyond them, but they have to try and secure third to give them the second leg of the quarter-final home.”

Thrilled to see Staggies reach top six

Hislop also led the line for Ross County for two years from 2001 before crossing the Kessock Bridge to sign for Caley Thistle.

And he’s thrilled to see the Staggies secure a top-six spot in the Premiership, with a crack at securing a European berth not in any way unrealistic.

He added: “As a Jambo, I’m quite glad County can’t catch Hearts, but to have achieved top six given they were bottom of the league in October and without a win in 10 is incredible.

“What County have done is beyond belief. I don’t think anyone would think they’d be in the top half going into the split, but they thoroughly deserve it.

“They have just gone about their jobs quietly and got the results. Both Highland clubs don’t like to talk about things. They just want to go out and do their jobs.

“I played with (County chief executive) Steven Ferguson at County (is someone who does that), as is (chairman) Roy MacGregor – I am delighted for them.

“I would love for Caley Thistle to join Ross County in the Premiership next season and perhaps aim to join them in the top six a year from now.”