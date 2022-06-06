Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stewart Aitken: Creativity and culture have vital roles to play in the north-east’s future

By Stewart Aitken
June 6, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 6, 2022, 12:24 pm
Street art by Fanakapan in Aberdeen city centre (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

Using creative and artistic tools to engage with many areas of society is not a new idea.

Youth groups, health initiatives and education programmes have used, and continue to invest in, creativity to engage participants and explore topics.

During the last two years, more people have engaged in their own creative pursuits, highlighting the importance of the sector and, hopefully, prompting a greater understanding of the need to invest in this work. Making and baking, walking and talking, writing and playing have all supported mental wellness and combatted isolation.

Creativity and culture have helped us through these challenging times and should be at the forefront of how we move forward in education, health challenges, urban regeneration, changing population demographics and social connections. Adding creativity and culture to community collaboration will enable more imaginative and innovative ways to tackle, together, the many obstacles still facing us all.

New ideas and directions

Culture Collective Scotland is part of the national Covid recovery programme, supported by the Scottish Government and funded through Creative Scotland. The project is made up of 26 “culture collectives” across the country, with the aim to support artists and creative practitioners to work in co-design and co-creation methods with community groups. Together, they will explore challenges as well as new directions and ideas that will aid the transition out of the pandemic, where many issues were exacerbated and more acutely experienced.

The 30-month NECC initiative comes with an award of just over £500,000 to support co-designed partnerships with communities

In Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire there are three culture collectives, including the North East Culture Collective (NECC). This group brings together more than 30 partners who make up Culture Aberdeen, promoting and advocating for culture in the city and wider region.

The NECC is managed by Station House Media Unit (shmu), who have been using media and creativity to support work within the regeneration areas of the city and shire, collaborating with other sectors for nearly two decades, with much success.

The 30-month NECC initiative comes with an award of just over £500,000 to support co-designed partnerships with communities, and this work is being aligned to Aberdeen city’s community planning priorities.

The NECC has a call for practitioners to work in partnership with organisations in schools, addiction services and the justice system, supporting better health and wellbeing with New Scots and with young people in challenging situations.

Creative practitioners will be engaged for at least six months and will build upon their knowledge and expertise through a continuing professional development (CPD) programme that is designed to further embed creativity, co-design and participatory arts practice into the longer-term planning for our own and other sectors.

Stewart Aitken is coordinator for the North East Culture Collective

