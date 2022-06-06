Planning ahead: Grantown microbrewery proposed and extension to Skye distillery visitor centre cafe approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Highland Council.

There are plans for a new microbrewery in Grantown High Street and a museum is planning to transform a house.

Planners have also approved the building of a workshop at a Thurso windfarm and the construction of a visitor centre cafe and private client space at Talisker Distillery.

Microbrewery and canning operation proposed in Grantown

An application has been submitted for a new microbrewery on the Grantown High Street.

Two Thirsty Men Brewery’s Gordon and Sinead Whyte want to set up their brewing operations at a disused property at 43-45 High Street.

An erection of an extension is proposed in the plans for the change of use.

Colin Lawson Limited is representing the couple in the application.

Back in February, Gordon Whyte revealed their hopes for the business after opening up an off-licence shop.

It came against the backdrop of the ever-changing pandemic climate.

The pair took over the business in 2018.

In a planning statement, the couple said: “This will not only help to make better use of an empty premise on the High Street that has stood empty over 10 years but will also help to draw customers further down the town to see the shop and brewery.”

Proposed Rosemarkie museum

Douglas Murray Architect is representing the Groam House Museum in the application for the change of use for the High Street building.

It is proposed that the property at 19 High Street would be transformed into additional accommodation for the centre of Pictish and Celtic art in Ross-shire.

In the past week, Highland Council has also determined some applications.

An extension to the visitor centre cafe and private client space will take place at Talisker Distillery, with the building of a workshop at a Thurso windfarm also approved by planning chiefs.

North Planning And Development Limited represented Diageo in the application.

Workshop will be built at Thurso windfarm

A new workshop building will be erected at Baillie Wind Farm near Thurso.

CM Design submitted an application on behalf of Statkraft UK Limited’s Mark Ross.

The land was previously a car park area.

The wind farm has been operational since 2013.

