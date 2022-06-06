Planning ahead: Grantown microbrewery proposed and extension to Skye distillery visitor centre cafe approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Planning ahead: Grantown microbrewery proposed and extension to Skye distillery visitor centre cafe approved

By Sean McAngus
June 6, 2022, 11:45 am
Proposed brewery included in the latest Highland planning applications.
Proposed brewery included in the latest Highland planning applications.

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Highland Council.

There are plans for a new microbrewery in Grantown High Street and a museum is planning to transform a house.

Planners have also approved the building of a workshop at a Thurso windfarm and the construction of a visitor centre cafe and private client space at Talisker Distillery.

Microbrewery and canning operation proposed in Grantown

An application has been submitted for a new microbrewery on the Grantown High Street.

Two Thirsty Men Brewery’s Gordon and Sinead Whyte want to set up their brewing operations at a disused property at 43-45 High Street.

An erection of an extension is proposed in the plans for the change of use.

Colin Lawson Limited is representing the couple in the application.

Two Thirsty Men brewery’s Gordon and Sinead Whyte. Picture by Catriona Parmenter Photography

Back in February, Gordon Whyte revealed their hopes for the business after opening up an off-licence shop.

It came against the backdrop of the ever-changing pandemic climate.

The pair took over the business in 2018.

In a planning statement, the couple said: “This will not only help to make better use of an empty premise on the High Street that has stood empty over 10 years but will also help to draw customers further down the town to see the shop and brewery.”

The proposed Grantown microbrewery layout plan.

Share your views in our comments section at the foot of this article

Proposed Rosemarkie museum

Douglas Murray Architect is representing the Groam House Museum in the application for the change of use for the High Street building.

It is proposed that the property at 19 High Street would be transformed into additional accommodation for the centre of Pictish and Celtic art in Ross-shire.

Groam House Museum.

In the past week, Highland Council has also determined some applications.

An extension to the visitor centre cafe and private client space will take place at Talisker Distillery, with the building of a workshop at a Thurso windfarm also approved by planning chiefs.

North Planning And Development Limited represented Diageo in the application.

Extension to visitor centre cafe and private client space at Talisker Distillery approved.

Workshop will be built at Thurso windfarm

A new workshop building will be erected at Baillie Wind Farm near Thurso.

CM Design submitted an application on behalf of Statkraft UK Limited’s Mark Ross.

The land was previously a car park area.

The wind farm has been operational since 2013.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]