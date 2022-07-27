Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Penny Gillies: Testing for HIV and getting peace of mind has never been easier

By Penny Gillies
July 27, 2022, 6:00 am
PrEP is a treatment that can reduce chance of contracting HIV (Photo: Alim Yakubov/Shutterstock)
PrEP is a treatment that can reduce chance of contracting HIV (Photo: Alim Yakubov/Shutterstock)

Have you ever been tested for HIV?

Did you know it is estimated that one in 10 people living with HIV in Scotland don’t know they have it? That’s not surprising, as most people with the virus don’t have any symptoms and can live for many years before it eventually affects their immune system.

HIV stands for human immunodeficiency virus. It is a long-term health condition which is now very easy to manage. The virus targets the immune system and, if left untreated, weakens your ability to fight infections and disease.

Treatment stops the virus from spreading and damaging the immune system. When treatment is taken as prescribed – usually just one tablet a day – it can reduce the level of virus in the blood so much that it becomes undetectable.

When the virus reaches an undetectable level for six months, it becomes untransmittable, meaning it can’t be passed on to others. This is known as U=U – Undetectable = Untransmittable. People living with HIV who are taking treatment have a normal, healthy lifespan.

Testing puts you in control of your health

The main way people become infected with the HIV virus is through unprotected sex, but there are other ways, too. These include sharing needles, syringes and other injecting equipment; from mother to baby before or during birth or via breastfeeding when the mother isn’t taking HIV medication; blood transfusion (outside of the UK, or before 1991); and by getting a tattoo or body piercing in unsterile conditions.

So, why should you get a test?

If the result is negative, you can take action to stay that way. If it’s positive, you can get treatment that prevents serious illness

Testing is easy, free and confidential. Gone are the days when you’d have to wait ages to get your results. You can test for HIV at the sexual health clinic, your GP, or even your own home – it’s easier than ever.

It’s important to know your status. Testing is the only way to know for sure if you have HIV or not. People sometimes live for years, unaware that they have it.

If you’ve never tested, or it’s been more than a year since your last one, it’s a good idea to test now. You’re advised to test once a year, or more often if you’ve had unprotected sex with more than one partner.

Testing puts you in control of your health. If the result is negative, you can take action to stay that way. If it’s positive, you can get treatment that prevents serious illness.

Keep yourself and your partner healthy. If you have HIV and don’t know it, you’re more likely to pass it on. But if you know your status, you can make sure you are taking steps to stay healthy.

Get a test – it’s better to know.

Penny Gillies is a public health practitioner for NHS Grampian

