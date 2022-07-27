Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Banks o’ Dee start defence at Fraserburgh; Keith and Huntly aim for first win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Banks o' Dee start defence at Fraserburgh; Keith and Huntly aim for first win

By Callum Law
July 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Banks o' Dee's Neale Allan wants to defend the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup but expects a difficult evening against Fraserburgh.
Neale Allan is determined to ensure Banks o’ Dee’s defence of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup doesn’t end at the first hurdle.

In an exciting first round tie the holders take on Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

Last season Dee – who are also now a Highland League club – became the first Junior club to win the Aberdeenshire Cup and defeated the Broch in the semi-final.

Defender Allan, 34, said: “It’s always a hard game against Fraserburgh regardless of the competition.

“It’s a battle, particularly at Bellslea on the tight pitch with the crowd on top of you and it’s usually blowing a gale as well.

“We did really well last season to win 2-1 at Fraserburgh in this competition.

“We had a few injury problems and this time we should have a few guys back, which will help us.

“We’ll go into it with confidence and, as cup holders, we’ll be going all out to try to defend it.

“We’re not here to make up the numbers we want to win stuff and want to push ourselves as much as we can.”

Broch look to start another glory charge

Manager Mark Cowie has guided Fraserburgh to three Aberdeenshire Cup victories in the last seven years.

He expects a difficult encounter this evening, but hopes it can be the start of another glory run.

He added: “Banks o’ Dee are new into the Highland League, but they’re not new to the Aberdeenshire clubs – we’re well aware of what they’re capable of and how good they are.

“They’ve got both Aberdeenshire trophies in their cabinet, which shows how strong a side they are.

Fraserburgh have won the Aberdeenshire Cup three times during Mark Cowie’s spell as manager.

“We expect a big test, it’s a game between two evenly-matched teams that both on their day are capable of winning.

“We want to have a good run in every cup competition. At the start of the season we aim to do as well as we can in every cup competition.

“We’ve been lucky enough to have the cup in our hands a couple of times in my time in management and a couple of times as a player as well.

“It’s difficult to get your hands on it, because there are a lot of strong sides in the competition.”

Keith and Huntly both seek improvements

Elsewhere, Keith and Huntly clash in a local derby at Kynoch Park with both managers looking for improved performances following opening day defeats in the league.

The Maroons lost 4-0 at home to Brora, and boss Craig Ewen said: “We need to be better in all areas. We weren’t good enough in possession, we didn’t pass it well enough.

“When we didn’t have the ball we didn’t work hard enough to get it back and we were giving up chances too easily.

“We need to be more disciplined in our shape and tougher to break down, while also trying to create a few more chances.

“You’ve got to get through four games to win a cup so if you perform well and things go in your favour, then you’ve got a chance.”

Huntly manager Allan Hale.
Huntly manager Allan Hale was frustrated by their display at the weekend

Huntly lost 2-1 at Turriff at the weekend. Manager Allan Hale added: “The performance was really disjointed on Saturday. We didn’t play anywhere near the levels we’re capable of – whether that was down to nerves on the first day or what it was I don’t know.

“But we’re certainly looking for a much-improved performance and, knowing the group of players, I’m hopeful we’ll get that.

“There’s a lot at stake, but these are the games you want to be playing in.”

