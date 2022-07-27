Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Banks o’ Dee start defence at Fraserburgh; Keith and Huntly aim for first win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neale Allan is determined to ensure Banks o’ Dee’s defence of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup doesn’t end at the first hurdle.

In an exciting first round tie the holders take on Breedon Highland League champions Fraserburgh at Bellslea.

Last season Dee – who are also now a Highland League club – became the first Junior club to win the Aberdeenshire Cup and defeated the Broch in the semi-final.

Defender Allan, 34, said: “It’s always a hard game against Fraserburgh regardless of the competition.

“It’s a battle, particularly at Bellslea on the tight pitch with the crowd on top of you and it’s usually blowing a gale as well.

“We did really well last season to win 2-1 at Fraserburgh in this competition.

“We had a few injury problems and this time we should have a few guys back, which will help us.

“We’ll go into it with confidence and, as cup holders, we’ll be going all out to try to defend it.

“We’re not here to make up the numbers we want to win stuff and want to push ourselves as much as we can.”

Broch look to start another glory charge

Manager Mark Cowie has guided Fraserburgh to three Aberdeenshire Cup victories in the last seven years.

He expects a difficult encounter this evening, but hopes it can be the start of another glory run.

He added: “Banks o’ Dee are new into the Highland League, but they’re not new to the Aberdeenshire clubs – we’re well aware of what they’re capable of and how good they are.

“They’ve got both Aberdeenshire trophies in their cabinet, which shows how strong a side they are.

“We expect a big test, it’s a game between two evenly-matched teams that both on their day are capable of winning.

“We want to have a good run in every cup competition. At the start of the season we aim to do as well as we can in every cup competition.

“We’ve been lucky enough to have the cup in our hands a couple of times in my time in management and a couple of times as a player as well.

“It’s difficult to get your hands on it, because there are a lot of strong sides in the competition.”

Keith and Huntly both seek improvements

Elsewhere, Keith and Huntly clash in a local derby at Kynoch Park with both managers looking for improved performances following opening day defeats in the league.

The Maroons lost 4-0 at home to Brora, and boss Craig Ewen said: “We need to be better in all areas. We weren’t good enough in possession, we didn’t pass it well enough.

“When we didn’t have the ball we didn’t work hard enough to get it back and we were giving up chances too easily.

“We need to be more disciplined in our shape and tougher to break down, while also trying to create a few more chances.

“You’ve got to get through four games to win a cup so if you perform well and things go in your favour, then you’ve got a chance.”

Huntly lost 2-1 at Turriff at the weekend. Manager Allan Hale added: “The performance was really disjointed on Saturday. We didn’t play anywhere near the levels we’re capable of – whether that was down to nerves on the first day or what it was I don’t know.

“But we’re certainly looking for a much-improved performance and, knowing the group of players, I’m hopeful we’ll get that.

“There’s a lot at stake, but these are the games you want to be playing in.”