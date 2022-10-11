Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Peter Series and Merle Boyd: North and north-east landowners should know their rights on new renewable energy infrastructure

By Peter Series and Merle Boyd
October 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 7:36 am
Private developers are seeking rights for cable routes across significant tracts of the countryside (Photo: Stephen McCluskey/Shutterstock)
Private developers are seeking rights for cable routes across significant tracts of the countryside (Photo: Stephen McCluskey/Shutterstock)

Many will have noticed the surge in activity from the Scottish renewable industry over the last few years.

Advancement in technology, high energy prices and a rapidly growing realisation that energy security is vital have created the perfect renewables storm, causing what is looking to be a significant boom time for a green industrial age.

Both on and offshore wind energy developers are exceptionally active in developing new schemes, as well as a host of other technologies, such as solar, battery and hydrogen, being progressed across Scotland.

One of the key issues facing an industry based in the relatively sparsely populated north of Scotland is the export of product to distant markets in the south of Scotland and England.

Existing transmission pylons are almost all at capacity and, with an additional 25 gigawatts of offshore wind hoped to come from the ScotWind leasing rounds alone (excluding any other onshore technology), thousands of kilometres of cables and transmission pylons are required to enable developments.

Energy company SSE plans to build or upgrade several more large transmission lines across the north and north-east, and rumours of other large schemes are also being talked about.

In addition to this, private developers are seeking rights for cable routes across significant tracts of the countryside, to get from renewable developments to substations. This is fantastic news for the industry – however, a linear infrastructure project requires numerous land agreements to enable it.

Whilst both SSE and private developers often seek access rights from landowners by voluntary agreement, statutory powers can be used, either in full force or as an incentive to push deals on.

Developers must take responsibility for their actions

On top of the commerciality of rights required, full consideration needs to be given to the potential impacts of the “scheme” on land and property which is being crossed. Impacts on capital value, loss of crop, access roads, and biosecurity are all key issues which, if not considered carefully with the right professional advice, can lead to significant and potentially long-term impacts on land.

Undergrounding can significantly reduce the visual impacts of pylons. However, drainage and soil impacts, especially in arable areas, then multiply exponentially.

If claims or reinstatement are required, it is important to have a clear path to recourse, to save confrontation

It can sometimes seem easy to provide access on an informal basis for ground investigations, but payments and, importantly, where liability rests can often be clearer if a simple, legally binding agreement is signed. This should ensure developers take responsibilities for their actions, especially if works start to go wrong.

If claims or reinstatement are required, it is important to have a clear path to recourse, to save confrontation and, potentially, expensive damages actions.

Landowners, know your rights

The boom in the industry will no doubt have major positive impacts on the region, including much-needed, well-paid jobs. Still, for those being approached to facilitate infrastructure, we would advise not to throw caution to the wind.

Landowners and occupiers should ensure all agreements are balanced, that works are fully planned in advance of access, and that impacts are being mitigated against.

Compensation should be considered before agreements are signed off, and strategic consideration given to other land uses, including development. Developers should be willing to meet full costs for professional advice for this.

Grantown-on-Spey proposed wind turbines
Renewable energy infrastructure can have an impact on landowners.        Photo: Blue Planet Studio/Shutterstock

Terra Magna is holding an open evening for all landowners and occupiers who may be impacted by the proposed Beauly, Blackhillock, New Deer, Peterhead 400kV transmission line. This will take place on October 19 at the New Deer Village hall, from 6pm onwards, followed by a number of events across the route of the line.

A presentation discussing landowners’ rights, access and compensation will be given, with by a Q&A session afterwards. If you would like to attend, you can email avril@terramagna.land to confirm name and numbers.

Peter Series MRICS and Merle Boyd MRICS are directors of Terra Magna Ltd

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

A group of British soldiers teach US soldiers how to play darts during the Second World War (Photo: AP/Shutterstock)
James Millar: Think what we'd achieve if we worked together despite differences
Skye's busy (not remote) Portree harbour (Photo: BBA Photography/Shutterstock)
Fiona Rintoul: Myth of 'remote' Highlands and Islands perpetuates substandard services
Supporters of Belmont Filmhouse gathered in Aberdeen to come up with a plan to save the cinema (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black
Deliveries of medication were crucial for people living with HIV during the height of the Covid pandemic (Photo: Ink Drop/Shutterstock)
Penny Gillies: Treating patients as individuals is key to good healthcare during hard times
Our no-longer-beloved belongings can have a new lease of life with someone else, rather than going to landfill (Photo: Mercury Green/Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: Hand-me-downs should be this season's must-have trend
How do Paris and Inverness compare? (Photos: Shutterstock)
Robert Thorne: Living in Paris makes me appreciate my Highland home
Today's NHS staff are suffering record levels of burnout. Photo: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock
Helen Murray Taylor: Being a doctor destroyed my mental health - we must protect…
Old Aberdeen Medical Practice (Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
David Knight: Maybe GP perfection doesn't exist - but something has to change
An ominous sky over Aberdeen, in one of the council's latest impressions of what the city could look like in the future (Image: Aberdeen City Council)
The Flying Pigs: Aberdeen's future streetscape has tinges of dystopian hellscape
Scotland's Conservatives may not be able to weather out the latest storm (Photo: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: If Scotland's Tories are soon wiped out, do we need independence?

Most Read

1
*****COURT - NO BYLINE PLEASE***** Picture taken - 16th September '22 HOLD FOR SENTENCING Alan Nimmons of Tain at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Pub boss lured teenage boys with drink and cigarettes then sexually assaulted them
2
Debris has been strewn across Crown Street. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, arrested after car lands on roof following crash on Aberdeen’s Crown Street
3
3
The King and Queen Consort spoke to the crowds gathered in Ballater as they attended a reception to thank Aberdeenshire. Picture: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘This is why we love Ballater’: King and Queen Consort welcomed by crowds as…
4
Aberdeen Fireworks 2019 display at Beach Boulevard. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen’s ‘extremely popular’ firework display to return to city this year
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
6
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
7
Family’s tribute to Ellon community stalwart George Mutch, 86, who brought ‘joy and fun’…
8
The Ship Inn in Banff as it featured in the movie Local Hero. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Local Hero: Cafe plans for Banff’s Ship Inn given green light
9
This townhouse in King's Gate is brimming with charm and character. Image: Savills
Aberdeen townhouse fit for a King on the market for £445,000
10
The Aberdeen crowd watches on as Peter Wright comes to the stage on Thursday night at the Premier League Darts
Full details as Aberdeen to play crucial role in 2023 Premier League Darts schedule

More from Press and Journal

police scotland officer
Fuel theft at Fort William industrial estate prompts police appeal for information
A section of the Esplanade is scheduled to be closed for two weeks.
Aberdeen Esplanade road closure causes traffic havoc
Staff walking out after being made redundant. Image; Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Filmhouse bosses warned Scottish Government of looming crisis weeks before staff were made redundant
Ernestas Kolys was last seen on Thursday, October 6. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Ernestas Kolys last seen at Aberdeen Airport boarding plane for Belfast
The National Whisky Festival will return to Inverness and Aberdeen in 2023. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Dates revealed for National Whisky Festival's return to Inverness and Aberdeen
To go with story by Louise Glen. Iain Cameron sits at the Sphinx where last week he would have been on snow. Image: Iain Cameron/ Twitter. Picture shows; Iain Cameron.. Cairngorms. Supplied by Iain Cameron/ Facebook. Date; 11/10/2022
Lack of snow at Sphinx should be a warning to us all of rising…
A new lane in Stonehaven has been named Stevie Smith, the town's best litter picker. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
'He's a boon to Stonehaven': New footway named after Stonehaven's best litter picker
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Fresh police appeal in cheese wire murder of taxi driver George Murdoch Picture shows; BBC Crimewatch Live presenter Michelle Ackerley and Detective Inspector James Callander. Cardiff, Wales. Supplied by BBC Crimewatch Live Date; 11/10/2022
Cheese wire murder detective reveals more details about lethal weapon used to kill Aberdeen…
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra flights and seats on routes from Aberdeen
Ross Laidlaw.
ANALYSIS: Can Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw contend for a place in Scotland squad?

Editor's Picks