New 120-mile powerline stretching from Peterhead to Beauly to be built to cope with wind energy boom

Hundreds of millions could be invested in a major upgrade to the electricity network in north Scotland to boost homegrown energy.

SSEN Transmission has published proposals to develop a new overhead electricity transmission line, spreading over nearly 120 miles from the Highlands, across Moray, to the Aberdeenshire coast.

Towers of about 180ft, about double the height of the air traffic control tower at Aberdeen Airport, are expected to be built as part of the project.

SSEN has stressed the new powerline will be broadly proportionate to what it already has in the north-east.

Where will powerline go?

The proposed project, which is still in the early stages, involves building a new 400kV overhead line connection between Beauly, Blackhillock, New Deer and Peterhead.

Officials say upcoming consultation events will help to develop “corridors” where the infrastructure could be built.

SSEN Transmission had initially lodged blueprints to develop a new overhead 400kV reinforcement between Beauly and Kintore in 2017.

However, it was later concluded that the project was not required at the time.

The company has now set the wheels in motion to bring the development back on the table, with the route between Beauly and Peterhead identified as a “key corridor”.

Catherine Swan, SSEN Transmission senior development project manager, said it is considered as a “essential” to deliver the government’s 2030 targets for offshore wind.

She added: “The Beauly to Peterhead project will be key to unlocking renewable energy generation in the north of Scotland.

“It will also help secure energy independence by enabling the growth in low carbon, homegrown power, and reducing the country’s dependence on – and price exposure to – volatile global wholesale gas markets.”

What will the project involve?

The project will include the installment of a number of electricity masts along the proposed route, which should be around 180ft on average.

The exact height of the towers, however, will be dependent on the required ground conditions and fittings at specific locations.

An SSEN spokesman confirmed the new overhead line will be broadly proportionate to existing electricity transmission infrastructure across the north of Scotland.

Additional substation infrastructure will also be required to accommodate the project.

This will be facilitated by either extending existing substation sites, or building new sites in the vicinity of those existing substations.

The project is planned to be completed by summer 2030 – will the development and planning process in place until 2026, followed by a four year construction timeline.

Given the scale of the development, it is very likely to be delivered in stages – with different project elements required for each:

Beauly to Blackhillock

Construct a new 400 kV connection, between Beauly and Blackhillock substations

Additional infrastructure will be required at Beauly and Blackhillock to facilitate this connection

Blackhillock to New Deer

Construct a new 400 kV connection from Blackhillock substation to New Deer

New Deer to Peterhead

Construct a new 400 kV connection from New Deer substation to Peterhead

Additional infrastructure will be required to be installed at Peterhead and New Deer to facilitate these connections

Consultation

Members of the public and stakeholders have now been invited to share their views on the proposals, with eight in-person consultations being held across the area this month.

These drop-in sessions will introduce the project, the development process and present SSEN Transmission’s preferred route corridor for the new overhead line.

People will be able to view key project information about the proposals and have an opportunity to ask questions to the project team and share any feedback they have.

Feedback from this consultation and further studies will then help inform the more refined route selection, which SSEN Transmission expects to consult on in spring 2023.

Ms Swan added: “Our plans are still in the early stages of developing and we would encourage anyone with an interest in the project to attend one of our consultation events.

“This feedback will help inform the more detailed routing stage of the development process and we look forward to meeting with interested stakeholders.”

When can I attend a consultation?

The drop-in public consultation events will be held between 2pm and 7pm at the following locations:

Monday, September 19 – Beauly – Kilmarnock Hall A831, IV4 7AG

– Kilmarnock Hall A831, IV4 7AG Tuesday, September 20 – Inverness – Kingsmill Hotel, Culcabock Road, IV2 3LP

– Kingsmill Hotel, Culcabock Road, IV2 3LP Wednesday, September 21 – Forres – Town Hall, High Street, IV36 1PB

– Town Hall, High Street, IV36 1PB Thursday, September 22 – Elgin – UHI Moray College, Moray Street, IV30 1JJ

– UHI Moray College, Moray Street, IV30 1JJ Monday, September 26 – Keith – Longmore Hall, Banff Road, AB55 5ET

– Longmore Hall, Banff Road, AB55 5ET Tuesday, September 27 – Turriff – Baden Powell Centre, Baden Powell Road, AB53 4FA

– Baden Powell Centre, Baden Powell Road, AB53 4FA Wednesday, September 28 – New Deer – New Deer Public Hall, Fordyce Terrace, AB53 6WE

– New Deer Public Hall, Fordyce Terrace, AB53 6WE Thursday, September 29 – Peterhead – Balmoor Stadium, Lord Catto Park, AB42 1EU