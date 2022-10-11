Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Penny Gillies: Treating patients as individuals is key to good healthcare during hard times

By Penny Gillies
October 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 11, 2022, 7:26 am
Deliveries of medication were crucial for people living with HIV during the height of the Covid pandemic (Photo: Ink Drop/Shutterstock)
Deliveries of medication were crucial for people living with HIV during the height of the Covid pandemic (Photo: Ink Drop/Shutterstock)

Living through a pandemic with a long-term health condition can be a scary experience, as many found out as a result of Covid-19.

Services were reduced and some suspended entirely. Most face-to-face consultations were cancelled, and people felt isolated and unable to cope. Our HIV clinic staff found unique ways to support patients during this difficult time.

As with many other long-term conditions, people living with HIV were advised to take extra precautions during the worst of the pandemic, meaning many in Grampian living with HIV were at risk of feeling isolated and unable to access the services they needed to stay healthy.

Each patient was treated as an individual and their needs were addressed in different ways.

“I spent a lot of time supporting folk who were either struggling being around their family constantly or the opposite – being isolated on their own,” explained our HIV specialist nurse.

“Every few weeks, on my way home, I popped in to check on some patients. Home visits have now became part of the role. They ensure people who find it difficult to access our service have both medication and some kind of social interaction and link with the team when they have stopped engaging or have raised significant safety concerns. We also had police doing safety checks for folk not engaging who usually would.

When it was recommended that people with long-term health conditions stay at home, they needed extra support. Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

“My job role has changed considerably, and these changes have continued. There has been an increase in people requiring support with both Covid concerns and the psychological impact of this. Liaising with other support services, including housing, finance and health providers, helped ensure we were addressing people’s needs.

“Additional work has included offering Covid vaccination clinics for people with HIV and other health conditions, and working closely with our excellent peer support group, Our Positive Voice.”

‘I can only praise the service’

We spoke to people who are living with HIV in Grampian, and they reflected on the positive experience of being supported by the team.

One said: “Impressively, I was able to access the clinic services with the usual friendly welcome. Both my partner and I have our meds delivered by post – so that continued as usual.”

“I didn’t need to see a doctor or nurse during the first two or three lockdowns, so this was not an issue. The only concern was about getting medication, and that became so simple and easy. Instead of having to collect them, a nurse on their way home dropped them off, so I can only praise the service,” commented another.

Our experience and positive feedback from patients during the pandemic shows the importance of a flexible approach to the needs of patients at all times.

Penny Gillies is a public health practitioner for NHS Grampian

