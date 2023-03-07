Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

Scott Begbie: Aberdeen City Council needs to change its tune after cack-handed and damaging cuts

By Scott Begbie
March 7, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: March 7, 2023, 11:49 am
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry

Big round of applause for the boys and girls running Aberdeen City Council for achieving the impossible – almost making me nostalgic for the previous administration.

Not, of course, that I had much time for the last mob but at least they had an air of competence about them.

Hard to say the same about an SNP and Lib Dem partnership that axes the entire budget of the much-loved and life-changing Big Noise Torry kids orchestra only for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to step in and save it.

That intervention came after justified howls of protest about the cut from within the SNP itself, from Westminster and city MP leader Stephen Flynn on down.

Well, that’s awkward.

It’s not even as if the cooncil wielded the axe on Sistema Scotland – which helps disadvantaged youngsters through music – with deep regret and apologies.

No need to rubbish the work of Big Noise Torry

Nope, the council’s anti-poverty convener Christian Allard decided to give Big Noise a kicking when it was down by saying it had made no impact whatsoever on vulnerable kids in Torry.

Quite a bold statement from a Torry councillor, echoed by his SNP Torry colleague Lee Fairfull.

It’s also at odds with the numerous times I have seen an orchestra of kids joyfully playing music at a range of events – all of them learning the skill, discipline and dedication that goes with it.

What particularly stuck in my craw was when Holyrood saved the day, Cllr Allard tweeted it was “great news for the young people of Torry”. Hang on while I check how you spell hypocrisy.

Setting a council budget is tough but you have to question targets of cuts

There was no need to rubbish the work of Big Noise. A simple “we don’t have any money, sorry” would have sufficed.

SNP councillors for Torry and Ferryhill Christian Allard and Lee Fairfull both criticised Big Noise Torry and Sistema Scotland last week. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
SNP councillors for Torry and Ferryhill Christian Allard and Lee Fairfull both criticised Big Noise Torry and Sistema Scotland last week. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Perhaps those councillors doing down world-renowned Sistema should have taken a leaf out of John Cage’s 4’33” – that’s the orchestral composition that is simply silence.

Sure, trying to set a council budget in these tough times is no easy matter. I wouldn’t thank you for the task.

But you have to question the targets chosen and the effects it will have – swimming pools closed, libraries shut. These are things that enrich lives, especially for kids.

Kids across Aberdeen will now be denied opportunities

Don’t know about you, but I grew up in a library. As a wee boy on a council estate on the Gorgie side of Edinburgh, Balgreen Library was my sanctuary.

It was my gateway to new worlds, new horizons, new possibilities. It was where I first fell in love with the written word and the wonder of boundless imagination. My life was shaped by that experience.

Now there are kids across Aberdeen who will be denied that opportunity and that makes the Granite City all the poorer for it.

Sadly, there doesn’t appear to be a saviour for the libraries or the swimming pools. We just have to take it on trust there really was no choice for our council leaders but to bin them.

However, their judgement is surely called into question when the grown-ups in the political room had to clean up the mess over Big Noise.

We are still in the early days of this SNP-Lib Dem administration – this was their first budget after all.

But after this cack-handed performance, they need to change their tune and fast.

Scott Begbie is a long-time journalist and editor for The Press & Journal and Evening Express

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Catriona Thomson: Of course teenagers swapped cigarettes for vapes - we let them
Aberdeen Beach Leisure centre which will be closing to be demolished
Readers' letters: The demolition of Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre, teacher strikes and Sir Rod…
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Chris Deerin: If you’re good enough, you’re old enough for the top job -…
2
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Len Ironside: Protect the arts and sporting worlds that nurture our young people
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
David Knight: Will Aberdeen cruise ships be a gravy train for the city?
5
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Fiona Rintoul: A Northern Ireland-style 'Scotland protocol' is worth serious thought
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
George Mitchell: Should we have the right to die?
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
The Flying Pigs: At least you had a better week than Matt Hancock
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
What a week: A Windsor Framework for Brexit but no Windsor cottage for Harry…
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Kate Forbes: My timetable to dual the A9 as next first minister of Scotland

Most Read

1
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Five-year-old boy in critical condition following three-vehicle crash near Inverness Airport
2
Two cars in heavy snow
Heavy snow causes travel disruption across north and north-east
3
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
4
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious three-car crash…
5
5
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
In full: The list of schools closed on Tuesday March 7
6
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Teen kicked and punched two victims unconscious for ‘giving his sister cheek’
7
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
8
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Readers’ Ombudsman: We carefully consider photographs used when reporting on tragic incidents
9
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
10
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Christmas butteries and losing to Jimmy White: Forres baker crowns varied career as he…

More from Press and Journal

Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Bioenergy plants proposed near Elgin and Buckie
missing Alex Ewing
Appeal to find missing Aberdeen man Alex Ewing
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
'Ridiculous plan': Temporary weight restriction for Corran Ferry to come into force on March…
Oil rig at sea in sunset
Drillers warn politicians that North Sea rigs could be ‘lost for good’
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Inverness Half Marathon to host Scottish Half Marathon Championships for first time
SGL Muir of Ord sign
Muir of Ord company says green freeport status will 'entice people' to Highlands
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
New buyers found for north-east care homes after company plunged into administration
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Golf: Inverurie top dog Calum Morrison targets Evening Express Champion of Champions, as Aberdeen…
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Willie Miller: Aberdeen can still land third place Premiership finish to salvage season
Big Noise Torry will still hit the high notes after the Scottish Government stepped in to save it. Image: Big Noise Torry
Fisherman who slammed girlfriend through glass coffee table jailed for 16 months

Editor's Picks

Most Commented