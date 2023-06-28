Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Opinion

Diane McKechnie: I’m an unpaid carer – the Scottish Government doesn’t value us or the people we look after

Scotland's unpaid carers are saving Holyrood money but getting nothing back in return.

Diane with her husband, Ali: married for 34 years
Diane with her husband, Ali: married for 34 years
By Diane McKechnie

“Good morning, I’m Diane, and I’m your wife.”

That’s often the first thing I say to my husband, Ali. We’ve been married for 34 years. Ali finally received his diagnosis of dementia in 2014.

I’m Ali’s full-time carer: I do everything from administering his medication to brushing his teeth.

Before I had this 24/7 unpaid job, I was a paid care worker. I worked with older people, some who had dementia: it was a job I loved. It’s since stood me in good stead.

Ali was 55 when we started to notice little changes. He was an out-of-hours social worker, and when he left the house he’d have his Tupperware box with his dinner inside, his keys and his Filofax lying on the counter, ready to go. Me and the kids used to say goodbye and then we’d count to 10, knowing he’d be straight back to pick up the things on the counter that he’d forgotten.

It was after he came back from a trip to visit friends in Glasgow that we decided to go to the doctor. He’d come home without his holdall, and our friends rang me to say they were worried about him. While he was with them, he’d struggled to tie his shoelaces: he couldn’t remember how.

He had countless appointments, scans and tests, but everyone kept telling me the issues were down to his epilepsy.

It took nearly six years for us to get his diagnosis, of a type of dementia called posterior cortical atrophy: the kind that the author Terry Pratchett had. I was in floods of tears, but I was just so relieved to finally have a diagnosis. Ali was very matter of fact about it.

I left my job as a carer a long time ago: I just couldn’t make the shifts work and leave Ali alone for such lengthy periods. I’d taken a part-time job escorting people to day centres, but I had to leave that too when I began caring for Ali full time.

I felt sad. I thought: “This is it, this is me now.” I was worried about money, too – I would get Carer’s Allowance, but Ali was too young for his state pension.

It was really tough during the pandemic. But I got through it with the support of other carers. We’d meet up on Zoom and every Saturday we had an agreement that, at 12.30pm, we’d all put on the same song and have a dance around in our kitchens. It was a great comfort to know that other people were doing the same thing at the same time. We felt less alone.

Why isn’t money being put back into helping carers and those they care for?

As well as being Ali’s carer, I’m also his advocate. It’s difficult to access information about the limited support available.

If I had a penny for every time someone told me how much money I’d saved social care services then I’d be rich. But what are they doing with all of this money that’s been saved? They’re not putting it back into care or carers: my Carer’s Allowance pays me about 50p an hour.

I miss Ali. You grieve for the person you’ve lost, for the life that you’d planned

I feel I’ve aged about 20 years during the time I’ve been looking after Ali. I’m tired – really tired – and I’m sad. I miss Ali. You grieve for the person you’ve lost, for the life that you’d planned. We’d always said we’d go on lots of holidays when we retired. But that’s never going to happen.

I just wish the Scottish Government would value carers and listen to us about what needs to change. And I wish they’d value the people we look after, too. Ali is still a person.

Sometimes, in the night, I wake up and look at him and he’s awake and crying. He’s still in there. I’m just hoping he doesn’t realise too often what’s going on.

  • The campaign A Scotland That Cares is calling for the Scottish Government to create a new, dedicated National Outcome on care. It is supported by more than 60 organisations, including Oxfam Scotland and Carers Scotland

Diane McKechnie is a unpaid carer from Aberdeen

