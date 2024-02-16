Moreen Simpson: If Taylor Swift wants a real love story, she needs a good matchmaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Moreen Simpson: If Taylor Swift wants a real love story, she needs a good matchmaker

Singer Taylor Swift's stardom just keeps on ascending, but is latest beau Travis Kelce the peak of romance for her?

Who needs a fairy godmother when you've got someone like Moreen looking out for your love life? Image: Helen Hepburn
Who needs a fairy godmother when you've got someone like Moreen looking out for your love life? Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

Though the Valentine’s Day cards cascaded through my letterbox on Wednesday, I ken one wifie fa got a pucklie mair.

Step forward the biggest showbiz sensation of the 2020s: singer Taylor Swift, whose stardom just keeps on ascending. The Swifties faithfully flock to her tour dates – like my granddaughter in Edinburgh come June – contributing huge amounts to the economy of cities all over world.

Good on ye, kiddo, for coming up with a’ they hits, even though yer voice is nae that special. And she disnae half attract the men. I read the other day she’s had no less than 13 “steady” celebrity boyfriends since 2008.

I’m too ancient to have heard o’ mony o’ her exes, but some are deffo for girls to die for. Jake Gyllenhaal, Zac Efron, Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston. Did she just chuck them because they were past their use-by dates?

Yet, I canna fathom her current attraction to NFL star player Travis Kelce. The couple’s picture hit headlines around the world at the weekend, when he helped win the Superbowl for Kansas City Chiefs. As well as an obvious bad temper, he leaves me cold.

So, as an already acknowledged matchmaker, I suggest Taylor moves on, swiftly, to find the gorgeous love of her life.

Taylor Swift’s current relationship with American football player Travis Kelce has been a whirlwind romance. Image: AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Highly successful I may have been, but not without some accidental damage. Take the case of, let’s ca’ them, Katrina and Gordon.

When the affa bonnie quine walked, like a model, into the newsroom, I kint on the spot she was the perfect match for handsome reporter Gordon. He’d recently told me his girlfriend had moved to Australia and he was planning to join her. But he just wasn’t sure. So, I advised he should stay put meantime.

Come Valentine’s Day, I organised an office evening meal to throw my prospective lovers together. At the end of the night, she offered him a lift home, not knowing he’d secreted a red rose on her windscreen. Aww. The rest is history, now with two bonnie bairns.

From Eros to error

Well, not quite. When they got married, I was honoured with a place at the top table to acknowledge my part in their union. However, during his speech, Gordon revealed to the assembled guests the full horror of what happened next… after I’d match-made.

Months later, on a “stake out” (sounds dramatic, actually deadly boring) with a new young photographer and trying to find things to spik aboot for hours, I decided to wow her with my prowess as Eros, explaining how I’d advised this loon to delay being reunited with his girlfriend in Oz while I fixed him up with another.

Thanks-be, the quine saw the funny side, assuring me she was well ower oor boy and on to another even more likely lad

Here’s me: “So, it’s all worked oot for the best.” Here’s her: “Actually, I was the one waiting for him in Australia.” I near tiddled masellie with shock and embarrassment. Fit tae say? “I’m sssooo sssorry!”

Thanks-be, the quine saw the funny side, assuring me she was well ower oor boy and on to another even more likely lad. Spik aboot relief.

The wedding guests roared with laughter at that story, afterwards many coming up to me to say: “That canna be true?” Oh, yes, too true.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

Conversation