Moreen Simpson: How Doric set me up for learning German – even if it annoyed my mum in years after the war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

Moreen Simpson: How Doric set me up for learning German – even if it annoyed my mum in years after the war

'That was the thing I discovered about German back in 1960 when I went to the High. For Doric/Aiberdeen-common spikkers, it was a caker.'

Moreen found German a piece of cake with her love of the Doric language. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen found German a piece of cake with her love of the Doric language. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

Fit a joy on Monday when my quine copied me the text she’d got from my grand Toot’s school, praising her recent German test results.

Losh, was I chuffed. Since she up to secondary in August, I’ve been offering my services as a tutor, keen to spik away to her auf Deutsch, although I suspect her knowledge is already overtaking mine, even though I studied it for seven years.

So I Google-translated a reply amounting to: “I’m affa prood of you,” then admitted I’d looked it up, but I could spik it like a native.

That was the thing I discovered about German back in 1960 when I went to the High.

For Doric/Aiberdeen-common spikkers, it was a caker.

That back ‘ch’ came as naturally to us as a flech or fecht, compared to the gutteral back ‘rrrrhhh‘ in Frrchancais, which made us sound like we were hoachin’ phlegm.

And some of the words are so similar to oor ain, like the Kuh.

We teenage numpties went feel when we discovered ‘manure’ translated as ‘Kuhdung,’  and ‘have a good trip,’ as ‘Gute Fahrt.’

My mum was furious I’d chosen German

No laughing matter to my mum, furious I’d chosen German as a second to French instead of Latin.

Not because she was a fan of the classical dead language, but because, even though World War II ended 15 years before, it was still too raw for her.

Loathed hearing me even whispering it during my homework.

Come our third year, the Madchens at the all-fraulein High went hysterical with the sensational news we were getting a German student teacher … wait for it … ein Mann – a species which hadn’t ever ventured through the one-sex portals, if you didn’t count aged musical-master Mr Cutbush.

Woo-woo. Although any kind of make-up was verboten, we’d rummle into his class reeking of Woolie’s best Midnight In Paris, pan stick caked ower oor plooks, skirts an extra roll higher roon the waist.

Herr Wiesand wisnae exactly knock-oot gorgeous – sort of cross between a ginger-haired Beach Boys Brian Wilson and Z-Cars Brian Blessed –  but we were, to a fraulein, totally in love.

Never did I hate my best pal so much as when he told her: “Dein Deutsch ist perfekt.”

After six years of it at school and a B in my Highers, Hell’s Bells I’d to do another year at Aberdeen Uni to get two languages to qualify for the Eng Lit course.

(The other was Old English – infinitely easier than New German.)

I’m delighted Aberdeen uni will still offer joint degree courses

I’m delighted Aberdeen has finally sorted out its modern language crisis, still offering joint degree courses.

Mind you, there’s nothing better than learning at the chalk face.

My Higher C French improved exponentially years later after several holidays in Provence. But my Deutsch was a bummer.

Spik aboot shock reading the degree results at King’s College and discovering I’d passed.

Just then, one of our lecturers approached. Said Herr Martin: “Moreen, you’ve astonished our department how you could write such brilliant essays on German literature when you obviously couldn’t understand a word of the language.”

Nae that I telt him I read a’thing in English translations. And nae that I’ll tell my affa clever Enkelin (grand-daughter) either!

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

More from Opinion

SNP leader Stephen Flynn is accused of playing cheap political game of Gaza motion
Euan McColm: SNP's grubby Gaza pantomime fooled no-one, and turned grave issue into cheap…
People gather on Dam Square to hold a vigil for the deceased opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny died in detention in Russia at the age of 47. President Vladimir Putin has lost one of his most outspoken critics with his death. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Navalny death a reminder that evil flourishes when good people do nothing
Nick Dalgarno, of Piper Sandler, next to North Sea oil and gas installation.
Nick Dalgarno: When will politicians start acting like grown-ups?
Labour leaders Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar with a picture of an north sea oil rig
James Millar: Why Keir Starmer doesn't care about North Sea fury - and won't…
More women are turning to crofting. Image: Shutterstock
Iain Maciver: Rise of millennial female crofters is a far cry from grumpy old…
Drop off charges at Aberdeen Airport continue to soar.
Colin Farquhar: Stop ripping us off with drop-off charges and run trains to Aberdeen…
3
Ed Miliband at Lift Islington, in north London
Ed Miliband: 'It is right to tax the windfall profits of oil and gas…
Empty units are littered up and down Union Street.
Donna McLean: Can Aberdeen ride the wave of recession and come out thriving?
Stonehaven RNLI on exercise.
Scott Begbie: Story of the RNLI in Aberdeen deserves to be told often and…
A little less idealism and a little more reason around energy policy is long overdue, writes Chris Deerin.
Chris Deerin: Labour and the SNP believe North Sea oil is a headache which…

Conversation