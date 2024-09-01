David Knight: My cancer diagnosis makes me seriously question Aberdeen City Council’s charity cash snub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

David Knight: My cancer diagnosis makes me seriously question Aberdeen City Council’s charity cash snub

At a time when so many families suffer daily anguish over NHS waiting lists Ucan cash was obviously worthy of support from the local authority.

Ucan admitted freely to the Press and Journal that it had ?begged? councillors to find the money to accelerate work on an exciting new project., writes David Knight.
Ucan admitted freely to the Press and Journal that it had ?begged? councillors to find the money to accelerate work on an exciting new project., writes David Knight.
By David Knight

I don’t think I’ll ever forget the day we were mooching about Inverness and came up with the idea of booking a cruise in a travel shop.

It was only meant to be a weekend away from Aberdeen, but our future travel plans were growing arms and legs.

I don’t mean a cruise around Loch Ness, by the way, as enchanting as that would have been; our intended destination was sunny-sailing the Mediterranean.

So we dillied and dallied at a pavement cafe in early September – it’s now almost the exact anniversary of this event – hastily doing our sums before deciding whether to put down a deposit on an extraordinarily expensive cabin with a walk-in wardrobe.

We’d never luxuriated in a walk-in wardrobe before, so oddly I think that was more of an attraction than sailing into Corfu, Venice and Dubrovnik.

Then an e-mail arrived which forced me to change course.

It was from my brother who had lived in Melbourne for years, telling me he was recovering from major surgery for prostate cancer. Suggesting I should get myself checked.

Without knowing I was embarking on a chilling voyage

Suddenly, without fully realising it at the time, I was embarking on a voyage with a possibly chilling destination.

A little research showed that brothers were three times more likely to follow suit and go down with the same thing in a prostate-cancer scenario.

I had an uneasy feeling that although my prostate was blissfully unaware of impending doom as it lay tucked up in the dark, my heart knew in which direction this was heading.

He was 58, I was 62 – it seemed so unfair.

Wasn’t this the sort of thing that only doddery old blokes in their 80s got?

Nothing of the sort, of course.

The medical investigation took longer than I anticipated: several months, in fact, partly because Christmas fell in the middle of it, but also due to my MRI scan going on the blink and having to go through it all again.

Thoughtfully, they postponed telling me the results so I could enjoy Christmas.

I passed the MRI with flying colours, but a more forensic biopsy which delved directly into the flesh told a different story.

On a wintry day in mid-February I was told I had early-stage prostate cancer.

I parked up 10 minutes later in Aberdeen and sat on a bench in Queen’s Road; my world caving in as the rest of the world passed me by.

But as the frightening process unfolded inexorably towards having my prostate removed, Good Samaritans came to my aid.

The wonderful team at the Ucan urological charity, which is attached to the prostate and bladder surgery department on the fifth floor at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

I don’t think I could have managed such a traumatic experience without their constant support; they were beside me every step of the way – and during the long years of recovery and screening afterwards to ensure it had gone away.

Always just a phone call away for reassurance; always a welcoming smile when I popped in to see them without needing to make an appointment.

It’s difficult to put a value on what they do in support of the surgeons – it’s priceless.

Which is why I am so sensitive and sympathetic towards all things prostate and Ucan whenever they are in the news.

Council’s decision to deny Ucan cash shows poor leadership

Such as the recent Aberdeen council decision to deny the charity cash to expand its patient-care services more rapidly.

Ucan admitted freely to the Press and Journal that it had “begged” councillors to find the money to accelerate work on an exciting new project.

It will make the investigation and diagnosis of urological cancers among thousands of patients in the north-east much faster in a one-stop-shop kind of way.

In my case, I would have appreciated this rather than being tormented by a sometimes irrational fear of the unknown as months passed during my initial diagnostic process.

Councillors did put a price on how much it was worth giving: precisely nothing, it seems.

At a time when so many families suffer daily anguish over NHS waiting lists this was obviously worthy of support from the local authority.

Forgive the painful prostate pun, but such a poor and unwise decision cuts through with the public.

This current council regime will be remembered for all the wrong things.

Raking in millions from their hated bus gates while snubbing a charity which touches the lives of so many will stick in the mind.

Where is the leadership and vision to realise that relatively small financial gestures of compassion like this have an instant positive impact on the quality of everyday lives?

Far more so than endless pontification about delusional grand schemes which might never happen.

Councillors probably think Ucan is big and strong enough to get over this setback.

Let’s pray their patients are, too.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

More from Opinion

The highlight of my uneventful, quiet, but affa happy life is my grandchildren, writes Moreen Simipson. Image: Helen Hepburn.
Moreen Simpson: Being a Nana is nae aywis easy but it's the best job…
The redeveloped castle, Bught Park and Northern Meeting Park will all be ready next year.
John Ross: No Inverness Hogmanay party this year, but the bigger picture is worth…
Scrabble makes learning Gaelic much more fun, writes Iain Maciver.
Iain Maciver: New Gaelic scrabble board should make boring lessons a lot more fun
Future phases of Aberdeen beach regeneration can wait, if it means our city centre can thrive, writes Rebecca Buchan.
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen beach plans can wait - we need to fix our broken…
Seeing the band live is something I never thought I would experience.
Isaac Buchan: Why Oasis reunion is such a big deal for new generation of…
Creative Scotland?s first responsibility is to support and nurture artists, writes Euan McColm. It has failed to achieve that objective.
Euan McColm: Creative Scotland exists to wreck rather than support the dreams of creative…
One gracious lady came up to me in the cafe in Lews Castle on Monday and told me how glad she was to see that I was not poorly but sorry that I was no longer writing for the P&J.
Iain Maciver: Reports of my death have been gravely exaggerated - I've just moved…
To some I'm sure it'll be an awkward fit for a place of worship to be turned into artists' studios or creative repositories but art and religion have always had a close bond, writes Colin Farquhar.
Colin Farquhar: Could St Nicholas Church reinvention be saviour of Aberdeen's Union Street?
Gulls are on our turf. It's time to turf them out., writes Scott Begbie
Scott Begbie: North-east suffers while bird boffins lay down ridiculous rules to protect marauding…
12
Has the council made a right mess of things with its approach to Academy Street changes?
David Knight: Inverness roads changes have become an embarrassing muddle for council

Conversation