Skint council refuses cash plea for life-saving cancer centre that would help 5,000 north-east patients a year

Council leaders have refused to give out cash for a new cancer centre in Aberdeen that would help thousands of patients every year – despite charity bosses “literally begging” for their support.

Directors of urological charity Ucan asked the local authority for financial aid to turn a underused space in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary into a modern rapid diagnostic centre.

The organisation was set up in 2005 to help patients of urological cancers and their families, providing modern technology for early diagnosis and effective treatment.

It has only one employee and is entirely run by dedicated volunteers, working tirelessly to improve conditions for cancer patients and save lives.

Ucan charity boss: ‘Urology cancer patients can’t wait any longer’

In an emotional plea to city leaders, office manager Gayle Stephen explained that the new diagnostic centre will reduce waiting times for about 5,000 patients every year.

It will allow for all testing and scanning to take place in one day, sparing those with potential urological cancer the stress and anxiety of “numerous” visits to the hospital.

Ucan board director Kenny Anderson shared his own personal battle with prostate cancer to stress the impact the new £2.5 million facility would make.

And they “begged” the local authority to spare £250,000 from their treasure chest to help bring the project to fruition.

“This is above and beyond standard NHS services, but the benefits are multiple,” Ms Stephen added.

“The new facility will provide life-saving outcomes, as well as a reduction in anxiety for patients and maximisation of clinicians’ time.

“After listening to patients and their families, it was clear that improvements in urology cancer diagnosis can’t wait any longer.

“And we need the correct facilities, equipment and staff to make that improvement.

“We are here literally to beg for your help so Ucan can help patients.”

Ucan centre could be ready in 18 weeks – but only if council helps

Mr Anderson went on to explain that they have already secured £520,000 from donations, and the council cash would allow them to kick-start the project immediately.

The money will be used to set up the facility and provide staffing for the first three years, after which NHS Grampian will take it on to carry on their vital work.

Mr Anderson added: “We have a contractor ready to start the work, and within 18 weeks of the first phase commencing we would be able to admit patients.

“So if we can get surety of [council] funding now, we would start to see the benefits of the new facility by January 2025.

“If we are depending on longer term funding applications, that would just push back the timeline.

“This is why our ask of you is so crucial to us, and why we are begging for your support.”

Council doesn’t have extra cash to ‘hand away’

Several councillors stood up to thank Ucan, revealing personal experiences of how the charity has helped them or their family through a cancer diagnosis in years gone by.

But despite the outpouring of gratitude for the “outstanding” charity, finance convener Alex McLellan stressed the council cannot afford to “hand away” money.

He said: “The Common Good Fund had a surplus of £1.6m at the end of last year, and I can see why colleagues may have thought to spend that sum.

“But we are in a much different position now – we now have a forecast £330,000 deficit for that fund in the current financial year.

“And councillors are suggesting to hand away a further £250,000. This is concerning.

“I completely appreciate the good intention to fund what is a wonderful organisation, but I don’t think that, given the change in circumstance, this is the best course of action.”

‘This is our chance to be brave and support the success of a local charity’

Opposition leader Richard Brooks urged the council to “be brave” and support Ucan, which has been recognised as “a centre of excellence nationally and internationally”.

He said: “There are many worthy cancer charities, but very few founded and operating in Aberdeen – and we should be proud of that.

“We are looking at a deficit in our financial situation, but I would ask us to be brave and take the decisive action to support this charity.

“This is an opportunity for us to jump on board early and put our name to their success, recognised nationally and internationally.”

Despite his emotional speech, Councillor Brooks’ motion to give the cash to Ucan was defeated by six votes – with 22 members of the local authority voting against it.

