Skint council refuses cash plea for life-saving cancer centre that would help 5,000 north-east patients a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Skint council refuses cash plea for life-saving cancer centre that would help 5,000 north-east patients a year

In an emotional plea, Ucan office manager Gayle Stephen "begged" Aberdeen City Council for £250,000 to help set up a new rapid diagnostic centre in the city.

By Denny Andonova
Ucan board director Kenny Anderson and Aberdeen City Council convener Alex McLellan.
Ucan board director Kenny Anderson asked Aberdeen City Council for £250,000 to help them open the new £2.5m diagnostic centre. Image: Kath Flannery and Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Council leaders have refused to give out cash for a new cancer centre in Aberdeen that would help thousands of patients every year – despite charity bosses “literally begging” for their support.

Directors of urological charity Ucan asked the local authority for financial aid to turn a underused space in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary into a modern rapid diagnostic centre.

The organisation was set up in 2005 to help patients of urological cancers and their families, providing modern technology for early diagnosis and effective treatment.

It has only one employee and is entirely run by dedicated volunteers, working tirelessly to improve conditions for cancer patients and save lives.

Nicola Sturgeon, then health secretary, opened the Aberdeen UCAN centre in 2008. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson
Nicola Sturgeon, then health secretary, opened the Aberdeen Ucan centre in 2008. Image: Jim Irvine/ DC Thomson

Ucan charity boss: ‘Urology cancer patients can’t wait any longer’

In an emotional plea to city leaders, office manager Gayle Stephen explained that the new diagnostic centre will reduce waiting times for about 5,000 patients every year.

It will allow for all testing and scanning to take place in one day, sparing those with potential urological cancer the stress and anxiety of “numerous” visits to the hospital.

Ucan board director Kenny Anderson shared his own personal battle with prostate cancer to stress the impact the new £2.5 million facility would make.

And they “begged” the local authority to spare £250,000 from their treasure chest to help bring the project to fruition.

Pictured is Gayle Stephens (Ucan’s office manager) with ABZ Development Ltd Directors (left to right) Paul, Tim and George Stevenson during the charity’s campaign to bring robotic surgery to the north-east in 2015.

“This is above and beyond standard NHS services, but the benefits are multiple,” Ms Stephen added.

“The new facility will provide life-saving outcomes, as well as a reduction in anxiety for patients and maximisation of clinicians’ time.

“After listening to patients and their families, it was clear that improvements in urology cancer diagnosis can’t wait any longer.

“And we need the correct facilities, equipment and staff to make that improvement.

“We are here literally to beg for your help so Ucan can help patients.”

Ucan centre could be ready in 18 weeks – but only if council helps

Mr Anderson went on to explain that they have already secured £520,000 from donations, and the council cash would allow them to kick-start the project immediately.

The money will be used to set up the facility and provide staffing for the first three years, after which NHS Grampian will take it on to carry on their vital work.

Ucan specialist nurse Linda Pennet and charity chairman Kenny Anderson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mr Anderson added: “We have a contractor ready to start the work, and within 18 weeks of the first phase commencing we would be able to admit patients.

“So if we can get surety of [council] funding now, we would start to see the benefits of the new facility by January 2025.

“If we are depending on longer term funding applications, that would just push back the timeline.

“This is why our ask of you is so crucial to us, and why we are begging for your support.”

Council doesn’t have extra cash to ‘hand away’

Several councillors stood up to thank Ucan, revealing personal experiences of how the charity has helped them or their family through a cancer diagnosis in years gone by.

But despite the outpouring of gratitude for the “outstanding” charity, finance convener Alex McLellan stressed the council cannot afford to “hand away” money.

Aberdeen City Council finance convener Alex McLellan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said: “The Common Good Fund had a surplus of £1.6m at the end of last year, and I can see why colleagues may have thought to spend that sum.

“But we are in a much different position now – we now have a forecast £330,000 deficit for that fund in the current financial year.

“And councillors are suggesting to hand away a further £250,000. This is concerning.

“I completely appreciate the good intention to fund what is a wonderful organisation, but I don’t think that, given the change in circumstance, this is the best course of action.”

Prostate cancer survivor, George Stevenson visits consultant, Justine Royale at the UCAN charity centre ARI, Aberdeen in 2018. In the picture are from left: Lesley Simpson, Debbie Munro, (both UCAN nurses) Justine Royale and George Stevenson. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

‘This is our chance to be brave and support the success of a local charity’

Opposition leader Richard Brooks urged the council to “be brave” and support Ucan, which has been recognised as “a centre of excellence nationally and internationally”.

He said: “There are many worthy cancer charities, but very few founded and operating in Aberdeen – and we should be proud of that.

“We are looking at a deficit in our financial situation, but I would ask us to be brave and take the decisive action to support this charity.

“This is an opportunity for us to jump on board early and put our name to their success, recognised nationally and internationally.”

Despite his emotional speech, Councillor Brooks’ motion to give the cash to Ucan was defeated by six votes – with 22 members of the local authority voting against it.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The historic church could become a tourist attraction on the Granite Mile. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Revealed: New owners lift lid on plans to turn St Nicholas Kirk into tourist…
The incident happened across from the Grampian Bar. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson
Emergency response launched after 'hazardous spillage' on Torry road
The dogs recovered by the SSPCA. Image: SSPCA
Man banned from keeping dogs after causing animals 'horrific' suffering
Moray Cup van.
Moray Cup comeback: Legendary drink to hit shelves tomorrow
Alex Long loves the hens on Stonyfield farm. Image: Supplied by Stonyfield farm.
Egg farmer reveals secret behind hens laying double and triple-yolkers near Huntly
South Square.
In full: The 12 streets in Aberdeen exempt from pavement parking rules
2
Cars driving through surface water
Flood warning as Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Lower Deeside to be hit with overnight downpour
Stephanie Munro. Image: Facebook
Boy, 3, answers door to police as drugged-up woman found unconscious inside
Cameron Wilson and Mananchaya Wanitthanawet
Brothel accused planned 'happy endings' in Aberdeen, trial told
Cairncry Court. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
Abusive thug punched and spat on partner after cornering her in lift

Conversation