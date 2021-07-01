Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frank Gilfeather: All that glitters isn’t solid gold for BrewDog customers

By Frank Gilfeather
July 1, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 18, 2021, 11:17 am
Brewdog boss James Watt has said sorry to former workers.
BrewDog co-founder James Watt has been fielding the company's latest PR disaster

It’s a kind of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tale without the happy ending.

You may remember the children’s story: the dream of winning a golden ticket and a lifetime supply of chocolate is far from straightforward, thanks to eccentric and ruthless factory owner, Willy Wonka. He placed golden tickets in five of his chocolate bars and sales rocketed.

BrewDog, the Ellon-headquartered drinks company, have adopted Willy’s idea. The north-east brewery offered 10 people the chance to find a “solid gold” can – said to be worth £15,000 – hidden in a case of its beer.

Except the cans were merely gold-plated and valued at around five hundred quid, leaving winners like Adam Dean, from Shropshire, feel like proper Charlies and complaining to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

BrewDog’s most recent PR disaster

It’s the most recent PR disaster for BrewDog and comes on top of others that have made Matt Hancock’s little problem seem insignificant. But when you build an organisation based initially on headline-grabbing – and hugely successful – publicity, any slip-up and you’re under the cosh.

Soon, we’ll find out what the ASA make of it, while BrewDog and one of its founders, James Watt – the company’s “face” – say the use of the term “solid gold” was a mistake. Oops! However, it stands by its £15,000 claim and says the estimate was made up of more than just the metal used.

Convinced or confused?

Mr Dean could be forgiven for viewing BrewDog bosses as Willy Wonkas because he feels swicked, especially as his “golden ticket” won him a brass can with gold plating, according to the makers of the containers.

ASA might advise them to ‘ca’ canny’

Meanwhile, BrewDog’s “we made an error” statement to Mr Dean won’t cut it with him. He should have read the small print, is the basis of the drinks firm’s argument in a potentially messy issue, hard on the heels of the abysmal publicity that surrounded allegations by former employees who had “suffered mental illness as a result of working at BrewDog”.

If the ASA label James Watt the Willy Wonka of this story, BrewDog could be £150,000 out of pocket

They accused the company of fostering a culture where staff were afraid to voice concerns. Mr Watt has already admitted all hasn’t been well on that score and apologised for the pain caused to ex-workers.

If the ASA label him the Willy Wonka of this story and the nine other “golden can” winners join Mr Dean in bringing it to their attention, BrewDog could be £150,000 out of pocket with concerned shareholders suggesting they “ca’ canny” on all future PR boasts.

As Willy sang in the musical version of the story: “Travelling in the world of my creation, what we’ll see will defy explanation.”

