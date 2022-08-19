John Ferry: Time for some radical realism on the economics of Scottish independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

John Ferry: Time for some radical realism on the economics of Scottish independence

By John Ferry
August 19, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 5:56 pm
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has led the SNP and Holyrood since 2014 (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has led the SNP and Holyrood since 2014 (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA)

Next week sees the annual ritual that is the release of the Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) numbers.

Why a ritual? Because the statistics show us how much money is raised through taxation in Scotland versus how much is spent by government, which means it feeds directly into the independence debate.

Here is how the ritual usually plays out. The numbers, which are produced by Scottish Government statisticians to exacting standards, show Scotland running a large deficit, which suggests the new state would start off in a difficult economic position. This is pointed out by those arguing against the break-up of the UK.

Those arguing for a Scottish exit then react by either dismissing the numbers or deflecting from the economic arguments by claiming the real problem is with those pointing out the reality. If only the naysayers really believed in Scotland, then all would be well.

The numbers from last year were startling. Scotland ran a deficit of over 22% of GDP, or £36 billion. Total public expenditure in Scotland hit almost £100 billion, off the back of the UK Government ramping up spending to deal with the Covid emergency. Revenues generated in Scotland were around £11,500 per person, while government spending was over £18,000 per person.

Independent Scotland in 2014 would have been an economic disaster

Recent years have, of course, been exceptional. A typical year prior to the onset of the pandemic would see Scotland running a deficit of around 8 to 10% of GDP. That is still very high, and would be considered unsustainable for a state to maintain for anything but a relatively short period of time.

With numbers like that, it is sobering to think what position Scotland would have been in had we taken the lead of Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon in 2014 and voted to exit the UK.

Former first minister, Alex Salmond, and Nicola Sturgeon hold copies of the white paper on independence in 2013 (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Scotland would have become independent in March 2016 under the Salmond and Sturgeon plan. The new state would have started with a deficit of at least 10% of GDP, as per the Gers figures for that year, and that’s before taking account of a deteriorating tax base as people, money and companies likely left the country in the build-up to secession.

The new Scotland would have had no currency of its own and no central bank that could do quantitative easing (where the central bank creates money to buy financial assets, usually government bonds, thereby helping to stimulate the economy). It would have been trying to issue vast amounts of bonds in sterling, now a foreign currency, with no credit history, and with macroeconomic fundamentals that would make a hedge fund manager spill his coffee.

Scotland becoming the first part of an advanced economy to cut itself off from its central bank and currency base, and from its Treasury and established tax base, would have been a disaster

In short, Scotland becoming the first part of an advanced economy to cut itself off from its central bank and currency base, and from its Treasury and established tax base, would have been a disaster. It would almost certainly have induced a severe economic crisis, starting in 2016, which would have put Scotland in an impossible position just a few years later, when the biggest spending challenge in generations presented itself in the form of Covid-19.

Sturgeon and her colleagues have told us to ignore statistics

Last year, I interviewed a senior economic advisor to Switzerland’s central bank, Professor Cédric Tille, on the currency implications of Scotland exiting the UK.

Professor Tille has no dog in our constitutional fight. He is completely impartial, as well as being an exceptional macroeconomist. He could not have been clearer. He said that if Scotland breaks away from the UK, then the first prime minister of the new state had better have a good relationship with the International Monetary Fund, because they could find themselves having to submit an application for a bailout.

It is worth keeping all this in mind when the new Gers numbers come out next week. In recent years, Nicola Sturgeon and her colleagues have told us to ignore the statistics, as they only inform about Scotland’s position within the UK. To some extent this year (and especially next year) that could seem ironic, as North Sea revenues temporarily jump to healthy levels on the back of hydrocarbon price hikes and windfall taxes on producers.

A 2019 rally for Scottish independence in Glasgow attracted an estimated 20,000 supporters (Photo: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock)

That aside, what Gers definitively does do is provide us with the best set of statistics for projecting the starting point of the new state. In the unlikely scenario that Scotland actually secedes, those asserting the irrelevance of Gers would have a rude awakening when investment banks start using the stats to price up debt for the new Scotland – with a hefty risk premium added to cover the real risk of default.

Gers is relevant, then, and we should use the numbers as part of a process of evidence-based analysis when assessing independence. A strong dose of radical realism is needed in a debate often deliberately clouded in reality denial.

John Ferry is a regular commentator on Scottish politics and economics, a contributor to think tank These Islands, and finance spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

A modern take on the very first Moreen Matters cartoon, by the brilliant Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: 30 years of Moreen Matters have passed in a flash
1
Comedian and magician Jerry Sadowitz, pictured in 2000 (Photo: Denis Jones/Shutterstock)
Catherine Deveney: Jerry Sadowitz begrudgingly showed me the person behind the performance
1
BBC journalist James Cook received abuse from Scottish independence supporters outside a Conservative hustings in Perth
Euan McColm: Condemning aggression is not enough from leader who laid the foundations
0
Festivals are back across Scotland, from Edinburgh to Aberdeen (Photo: Brian D Anderson/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Festivals are well and truly back - let's keep them as inclusive…
1
Labour Party leader, Sir Keir Starmer (Photo: Shutterstock)
James Millar: Why are Tories the only ones talking up Keir Starmer?
1
Tarras Valley, near Langholm in the Scottish Borders (Photo: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock)
David Ross: Landowners can make the road to community ownership much easier
0
Boris Johnson hosts a reception at Downing Street (Photo: Peter Nicholls/AP/Shutterstock)
Iain Maciver: Always expect the unexpected - except from Boris Johnson
0
Aberdeen FC's open top bus parade down Union Street with the Scottish League Cup in 2014 (Photo: Richard Frew)
Rebecca Buchan: Dons legacy fills Aberdonians with pride - it's time to properly honour…
1
Many households may struggle to keep the lights on in the coming months (Photo: Yevhen Prozhyrko/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Energy prices should freeze, not people in need
1
Silver medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica celebrates after competing in the Women's 200m final during the World Athletics Championships (Photo: Lemmy K/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Lindsay Razaq: You're never too old to need a strong, inspiring role model
1

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Out of school club lives to play another year
0