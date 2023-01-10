James Millar: It’s all quiet on the Westminster front – but probably not for long

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Millar: It’s all quiet on the Westminster front – but probably not for long

By James Millar
January 10, 2023, 5:00 pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a recent healthcare centre visit in Leeds (Image: Oli Scarff/AP/Shutterstock)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on a recent healthcare centre visit in Leeds (Image: Oli Scarff/AP/Shutterstock)

There are people working in Westminster who have known nothing but uncertainty and anxiety until now, writes James Millar – but how long will the calm last?

MPs returning to Westminster this week are universally expressing relief at the relative calm they find there.

For the first time since 2016, they are not coming back from a recess and walking into a whirlwind.

There are, of course, big issues in play and huge headaches to be wrestled with. But, a winter crisis in the NHS is very much familiar territory.

In the days before Brexit and the pandemic, journalists would hone their NHS crisis headlines in autumn, ready to wheel them out when the story cupboard became bare. Many years ago, I well remember an editor ordering me on the morning of publication day, when the paper in question lacked a decent splash, to “call up some doctors and get one of them to say crisis”. Such were the ways of old Fleet Street.

There are people working in Westminster who have known nothing but uncertainty and anxiety. There has not been a Number 10 operation that anyone can have confidence in for nigh on seven years. There is now.

Rishi Sunak appears in control, and he’s surrounding himself with competent and interesting people with a track record of sensible thinking.

They’ve been dubbed “xillennials” – a generation that straddles the end of Generation X and the millennial cohort that followed. But what that really means is that they are all in their early 40s – old enough to be responsible, to have some useful experience in life, but young enough to retain energy, enthusiasm and a dash of idealism.

Sunak appears to value intelligence

On Christmas Eve, Sunak announced that The Spectator’s political editor, James Forsyth, would be his new political secretary. Forsyth is a personal friend of the Sunaks. He’s also a man I shared an office with for many years in Westminster.

He’s whip-smart and personable, and his inquiring mind focuses on the most pertinent questions. It’s a hire that signals the direction of travel for Sunak’s administration more strongly than the contents of the PM’s New Year speech last week.

Sunak appears to prize intelligence and experience over blind faith and crackpottery.
That ought to worry Labour. But it’s only half the picture when trying to divine the political future. Sunak’s speech is the other part of the puzzle.

In setting out clear goals for 2023, he has opened up two potential paths to yet more electoral anxiety and political chaos.

We may well see a hung parliament in 2024

The PM has asked to be judged against five targets. He says he’ll halve inflation over the next 12 months, as every sensible economist predicts will happen anyway.

A bit of will (and funding) will do the trick on NHS waiting lists and small boats crossings. His promises to cut government debt and get the economy growing this time next year look trickier than some are assuming.

If Sunak can manipulate the figures to show success, he will put this party back into the electoral game

However, if Sunak can manipulate the figures to show success, he will put this party back into the electoral game. It’s likely too late to save the Tories from heavy losses at next year’s general election.

But, an administration that hits its goals, can demonstrate achievement, and is led by characters who are acceptable or even likeable, is going to secure significant support.

Could we see the return of Jeremy Corbyn to Labour Party centre stage in the next couple of years? (Image: House of Commons/PA)

The first rule of politics remains “learn to count”. The most pertinent fact in electoral forecasting is that the Conservatives’ majority is still over 70. For Labour to overhaul that will take a mighty effort and a very fair wind.

A calm and competent 2023 could conceivably yield a hung parliament in 2024, and all the uncertainty that would come with that – from Tory Spartans holding a Sunak administration to ransom, to Keir Starmer being forced to let Jeremy Corbyn back in the party in order to shore up a tiny majority.

However, should Sunak fail to hit his own targets, then there is an even more chaotic future that opens up.

Boris Johnson supporters are cultish in their commitment

Boris Johnson supporters are already agitating for their man to come back. They are cultish in their commitment.

Should Sunak fail, Johnson backers will return from the wilderness – Nadine Dorries writing intemperate tweets, Jake Berry playing Mr Pontipine in In the Night Garden on CBeebies – and insist that he must step aside in favour of their man and his election-winning track record. MPs with shoogly majorities will be susceptible to the argument that Johnson can keep them in a job.

And Johnson will need no persuasion to step back in.

It’s likely that Boris Johnson would be keen to move back into 10 Downing Street (Image: Peter Nicholls/AP/Shutterstock)

So, after Washington in 2021 and Brasília just this week, could Westminster be overrun by populist hoodlums in January 2024? It’s unfortunately not beyond the realms of imagination.

Boris Johnson’s return would unleash anarchic energy in and around Westminster, ahead of a general election and in the aftermath. Yet, many yearn for just that.

Whether Sunak succeeds or fails, the welcome tranquility of January 2023 is unlikely to be repeated in 12 months’ time. Those who appreciate the current calm ought to make the most of it.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Drivers are no longer allowed to travel through the straight-ahead lane from Trinity Quay onto Guild Street in Aberdeen (Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson)
Rebecca Buchan: Road closures further restrict frustrated Aberdeen residents
University trigger warnings are intended to protect students, but are they doing more harm than good? (Image: Popartic/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Is American Psycho a safer read than Peter Pan?
The thought of writing a novel is intimidating, but how about 200 words per day? (Image: TippaPatt/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Keep putting one foot in front of the other to make creative…
Author Katherine Rundell, pictured in 2019 (Image: Mirco Toniolo/AGF/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: The Golden Mole will stay with me forever
Nurses and ambulance workers recently took part in strike action across England (Image: Velar Grant/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)
Len Ironside: Politicians refusing to help the NHS should hang their heads in shame
Union Terrace Gardens recently reopened to the public in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
David Knight: It's not all about looks - how Union Terrace Gardens is used…
Promotional poster of the new book Spare is displayed in a bookstore in London. Image: Kin Cheung/AP/Shutterstock.
What a week: A frosty family feud and nightclub ice lollies
A visit to the David Welch Winter Gardens at Aberdeen's Duthie Park can bring warmth and happiness.
George Mitchell: Winter Gardens offer a warm oasis in the city
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits a school classroom in London (Image: Henry Nicholls/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Rishi's plan for more maths disna add up
The postie got a fright over the festive period at Moreen's door (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Pharmacists are our new frontline health fighters

Most Read

1
Maggie Leslie, Ellon's beloved 'Queen of Burgers'.
‘Half a million burgers – and just as much banter’: Family’s tribute to Ellon’s…
2
A collage of Prince Harry as a teenager alongside a red deer.
Revealed: Harry ‘feared he would die’ as head was shoved inside dead deer in…
3
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
4
Image: Chris Sumner
Businessman calls for inquiry into granite used at ‘disgraceful’ Union Terrace Gardens
5
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
6
Owner Nalin Abeyratne outside the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
First look: See inside Aberdeenshire seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
7
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 20: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie, on December 20, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder linked with a return to England
8
CR0040490 David McPhee - Aberdeen Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Ian Jolly Monday, January 9, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Masked gunman in stab vest and helmet seen on Aberdeen street
9
Elaine Rand with her daughter Marie who has been waiting for cataracts removal for over a year. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
‘Marie can’t do anything’: Woman waiting over a year on 12-week NHS waiting list…
10
A fundraiser has been set up to support Marianne and Soren Fraser-Stewart after the sudden death of husband Liam. Image: gofundme.
‘Now it’s our turn to help’: Campaigners raise £30,000 for Highland hero who died…

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is relishing a semi final clash with Rangers. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Graeme Shinnie understands importance to Aberdeen fans of beating Rangers in League Cup semi-final
Calmac have cancelled ferries this morning warning more could follow.
Islanders warn tourism trade is at risk over delays to summer ferry bookings
File photo dated 15/09/21 of Michael Matheson MSP Net Zero and Energy Secretary who has warned even more people could find themselves struggling to pay their bills next year. The number of calls to an energy advice hotline in Scotland has more than quadrupled as more and more bill payers struggle with rising prices. In December around 370 calls a day were made to the Energy Advice service, well up from last year's average of around 80 a day during the same month. Issue date: Tuesday December 27, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Hotline. Photo credit should read: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA Wire
SNP energy secretary slams ‘money wasting’ delays to north-east carbon capture scheme
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during a press conference on winter pressures in the NHS, at St Andrews House in Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday January 9, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND NHS. Photo credit should read: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire
Aberdeenshire pensioner denies sending threatening messages about First Minister's 'assassination'
Sunset behind an offshore oil rig
Scottish energy strategy branded 'breathtaking betrayal' as government takes aim at North Sea exploration
3
Katie Holmes sitting in her wheelchair with French bulldog Meeko sitting in her lap smiling
Charity's vet bill for rescue dog Meeko soar as further health conditions uncovered
The A96 was partially blocked this afternoon following a two car crash near Kintore. Image: Google Maps.
Two-vehicle crash blocks A96 near Kintore
Forest Park
Final decision on plans to turn public Stonehaven park into rugby pitch expected this…
Cosmic Girl, a Boeing 747 repurposed to launch a rocket into space
'Space is never easy': North Scotland's rocket launch industry commiserates on Cornwall failure
CR0040521 Trevor Ross of Inverlochy Crescent, Ness Castle, Inverness found a highly unusual golden shell while out walking on Nairn Beach. 10th January 2023 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I felt like I had won the golden ticket': Offshore worker's delight at rare…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented