James Millar: Liz Truss could gain a lot of perspective from a TV marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion Columnists

James Millar: Liz Truss could gain a lot of perspective from a TV marathon

By James Millar
February 7, 2023, 5:00 pm
Would the former PM take on board a cautionary tale, or carry on as before? (Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)
Would the former PM take on board a cautionary tale, or carry on as before? (Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock)

Liz Truss appears to have spurned introspection for stubbornness, writes James Millar, but could a few episodes of moving TV get through to her?

Despite being neither a child nor a teenage snogger, I’ve contrived to contract tonsillitis. This meant that Liz Truss’s nutty ramble in defence of her blink-and-miss-it premiership was not the only thing I found hard to swallow at the weekend.

In an effort to rest, I set up on the sofa with a list of films and TV shows I’ve been meaning to catch up on. And, yet, everything I watched kept bringing me back to the UK’s undisputed poorest PM in history.

It’s not even like you can claim Truss didn’t have time to do much wrong. She entered Downing Street, sat tight for a fortnight while the nation mourned Her Majesty the Queen, then promptly set about blowing up the economy, with the inevitable swift end to her time in Number 10 following on.

Which makes the decision to publish her essay explaining why she was right and everyone else was wrong all the more baffling.

It felt like an article crying out for the editor’s spike. But it says something about the fracturing of the media landscape that it saw the light of day. Certain outlets are willing to sacrifice sense in pursuit of clicks.

Truss and Kwarteng didn’t leave anything awe-inspiring behind

It was the literal cracking of a landscape that formed the basis of the first item on my watchlist. Fire of Love is an Oscar-nominated documentary about a couple who chase volcanic eruptions.

Volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft initially favour the spectacular – they actually play with fire, tossing chunks of superheated rock between their fireproof mittens.

Maurice takes a boat trip on a lake consisting of acid that goes wrong. But the experience doesn’t put him off; he’s convinced he can go further and successfully apply his theories in order to canoe on a deadly lava flow.

The couple’s insistence on getting ever closer to danger brings the film to an inevitably tragic conclusion. (That’s not a spoiler, the end of the story is signposted at the start of the film.)

The footage is spectacular. But it’s hard not to watch the pair dancing before fountains of lava, having to be dragged away from burning clouds before they are overwhelmed, and see Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng reflected back.

Here was a pair of politicians convinced they could perform a political jig in the shadow of elemental economic forces and avoid being overwhelmed. Like the Kraffts, they were wrong.

The Kraffts paid the ultimate price, but left behind awe-inspiring images and research that has saved lives since. Kwasi Kwarteng still shamelessly swans about parliament, and Liz Truss emerges from the abyss to explain why she would’ve been a success, if it wasn’t for the immutable rules that the rest of humankind must respect.

No one would write such an odd and unsympathetic character

After Fire of Love, the Disney+ algorithm flagged a second series called Reservation Dogs. This is a show set on a modern day Indian reservation in America. It’s sweet, surreal, funny and fundamentally profound. All qualities that Liz Truss lacks.

The cast of young, indigenous actors play characters struggling with competing demands to respect their traditions and their elders, while longing for a more exciting future. They wrestle with what it means to be good and grow as the episodes unfurl.

No Truss allegories here. Her weekend missive made it clear that she’s spurned introspection and personal growth for stubbornness and blind faith. No one would write such an odd and unsympathetic character.

Liz Truss recently claimed she ‘was brought down by the left-wing economic establishment’ (Image: James Manning/PA)

But Reservation Dogs throws up some questions that apply to any PM. When the lead character lands a job as a roofer, some of his workmates leave him to get on with it on the basis that the danger of working at height is such that he’ll learn from any mistakes. But another more experienced colleague steps in, shows him the ropes and explains that, at work – as in life, for he feels he failed his own son – it’s better to try and get it right the first time.

I don’t know which approach is the correct one – it’s a big question. But, I appreciate intelligent TV that makes you think. And, when I ponder how it applies to the Trussites, it’s clear they’ve rejected both options.

Truss appears to blame gravity for the collapse, rather than her own carelessness

They forsook safety measures and brought the roof crashing in on the UK economy, but have apparently failed to learn any lessons at all. Truss appears to blame gravity for the collapse, rather than her own carelessness.

And, so, the algorithm grinds on as I wait for the antibiotic to take effect. Next up is Turning Red, an animated movie about a girl with an unfortunate habit of turning into a giant red panda. Here, at last, there is no link to Liz Truss, for the trigger that causes the transformation is entirely alien to the ex-PM – it is shame and embarrassment.

James Millar is a political commentator, author and a former Westminster correspondent for The Sunday Post

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Columnist Colin Farquhar stands in front of Taqa House - now known as Pavilion 1 - in Westhill (Image: Colin Farquhar)
Colin Farquhar: I'm sick of the same old conversations - we already have the…
Giant tentacles on Marischal Square were a highlight of Spectra in 2020 (Image: David Dalziel/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: Brilliance of Spectra will send doom-mongers scuttling back into the gloom
Andrew Tate is currently detained in Romania (Image: Alex Nicodim/SIPA/Shutterstock)
Chris Deerin: Misogyny is taking hold in Scottish schools while gender reform distracts and…
Romance isn't just dancing on the streets of Paris - though that is pretty romantic (Image: Bogdan Sonjachnyj/Shutterstock)
Kerry Hudson: Roses are red, romance isn't dead - love is all about small…
Members of the public enjoy 2022's Spectra festival in Aberdeen city centre (Image: Scott Baxter/Shutterstock)
Len Ironside: Who is going to stand up and fight for Aberdeen and the…
Rab's a fan of coloured lights, they make him happy.
RAB MCNEIL: Coloured lights are magic, but scent escapes me
Former Aberdeen FC manager Jim Goodwin applauds fans as they unveil a 'Goodwin out' banner (Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Taken-for-granted football fans are entitled to be angry
Going for gold - whatever that means for you - helps to give motivation and focus (Image: Efetova Anna/Shutterstock)
Calum Richardson: Sometimes failure is the wake-up call needed to win big
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been accused of more than 20 counts of workplace bullying (Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Can you believe Dominic Raab-to-the-Bone might be a bully?

Most Read

1
Amanda Parer's Fantastic Planet will visit festival of light Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Parer Studio.
All you need to know about Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra
2
Police at the scene. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Raiders make off with pocket watches from Aberdeen jewellery shop McCalls
3
A row has broken out over a rogue fence on Powis Crescent
Rogue fence put up over neighbour ‘intimidation’ in Aberdeen and £200,000 upgrade for Aboyne…
3
4
Actors onstage during a production of The Rocky Horror Show
Check out which West End smash hits are heading for Aberdeen
5
Natalie Erskine and Dazza Dowling take a trip to Fraserburgh to Eat the Town. Image: BBC Scotland
Macaroni pies and lobster gnocchi: BBC Scotland’s Eat the Town puts Fraserburgh food in…
6
Police tent covering the scene at Ives Road in Peterhead. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen man named as person who died in Peterhead incident with two due in…
7
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson reveals advice which got Bojan Miovski back on the…
8
Darren Walsh, left, and Austin Forbes, right, were involved in a brutal Aberdeen knife assault. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Pair sentenced over brutal Hazlehead high-rise stabbing
9
It could be good news for Aberdeen's Union Street but bad news for the Trinity Centre as Greggs plans a move onto the Granite Mile
Fresh blow for Aberdeen’s Trinity Centre as Greggs plans move onto Union Street
2
10
Historians refuse to give up hope that a missing Peterhead painting could be found
Mystery continues over missing Peterhead masterpiece with ‘no useful information’ unearthed one year on

More from Press and Journal

Vicente Besuijen scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
Barry Robson had no part in Vicente Besuijen Aberdeen exit, as interim boss lifts…
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Staff at Aberdeen Art Gallery have taken part in sensory first aid training and are ready to welcome all visitors. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
Aberdeen Art Gallery introduces relaxed visitor sessions on Mondays
police speeding
Five drivers caught doing more than 100mph in Aberdeenshire during speed checks
Erin and Abbie Laing with their dog Buck competing at Crufts next month. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Deeside flyers: The Aboyne sisters battling for top flyball honours at Crufts
Emergency services attended the scene of the crash on the A92 this evening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Rush hour delays on A92 following crash near Charlestown flyover
The 23-year-old's blue Vauxhall Mokka was stolen from a private car park in Aberdeen. Image: Beth Morison.
Have you seen this car? Aberdeen woman appealing for help to find vehicle stolen…
A legal challenge has been launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Portessie woodland legal challenge: Wildlife campaigner's appeal over housing development heard at Court of…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scotia Homes annual results Picture shows; l-r Scotia Homes' top team of Richard Begbie, joint managing director; Gary Gerrard, chairman and Graham Reid, joint managing director. don't know. Supplied by Liberty One Date; Unknown
Scotia Homes upbeat about prospects despite cost-of-living woes
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
No Moray Council money available to reopen Cloddach bridge to motorists

Editor's Picks

Most Commented