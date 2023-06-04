David Knight: Actually, you can still get the staff – and we should celebrate those going above and beyond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Knight: Actually, you can still get the staff – and we should celebrate those going above and beyond

Issues like staff shortages and recruitment difficulties can seriously affect quality of service at the point of delivery.

Staff shortages continue to seriously affect many different industries (Image: Natali Ximich/Shutterstock)

By David Knight

I picked up a calf strain while I was on holiday in Spain.

Looking at my picture, you might be forgiven for thinking it was while doing something rugged. Like sailing a yacht single-handed across to North Africa. Easy mistake to make.

Actually, I was injured while standing on my tiptoes trying to retrieve a box of chocolates from deep inside an overhead locker in our holiday jet. I realised I was about two inches too short to reach it comfortably.

I never knew they were so deep, but it was a matter of honour. I could feel other passengers’ eyes on me as I stretched and gasped.

I was scared some burly bloke would leap to the rescue and lift me up like a kid so I could reach.

Finally, my fingertips grasped the duty-free bag with one final push – just as something clicked in my leg.

And, so, I hobbled off the plane. Still clutching those chocolates; I would have given up my life for them.

You see, they were a special gift for one of my nurses at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. It was an apple for the teacher kind of thing, and once something as important as that lodges in your mind, nothing will get in the way.

I felt like the soldier in war film 1917, dodging bullets and bombs to deliver an important message to the front line.

It’s the kind of attitude we’d like to see in people in everyday jobs which serve the public. But, these days, issues like staff shortages and recruitment difficulties affect quality of service at the point of delivery.

It’s very real, and disrupts services at all levels, from police and hospitals to airport workers and hospitality.

Sometimes, however, I suspect it’s just another weak excuse – like the Covid and cost-of living-crises were, in some cases – to mask deficiencies such as management incompetence and lack of motivation.

Kind strangers going the extra mile

I checked the chocolates again, anxiously, to make sure they were intact; lined up nicely in a box I’d bought at Malaga airport duty-free, adorned with a striking picture of a Spanish woman under the brand name of Dona Jimena (wife of Spanish military hero El Cid).

With a bright red rose on one ear, which matched her lipstick, and jet-black hair, she invited me seductively to sample her thick “chocolate bonbons with milky caramel filling”.

I can tell you that I almost ripped open the box before reaching passport control in Edinburgh airport, but resisted; I had a higher purpose in life. I had to deliver them safely to the nurse at ARI, as she had taken the trouble to answer my plea for help all the way from the Costa del Sol.

A nurse at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary made a special effort to ease David’s health worries (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

I’d left a voicemail with a specialist unit which has been supporting me for almost five years, since my brush with cancer. I told them I was panicking about something while in Spain.

Within an hour or so, she called me back and put my mind at rest. By then, I had taken up my customary position outside a bar for pre-dinner drinks, and I reckoned it was past her going home time.

It was a wonderful thing to do; that irresistible combination of kindness, going that extra mile, and quiet efficiency. I was grateful, so I bought a little something as a thank you.

Have we got our priorities right?

A stern-looking border guard dragged my attention away from the woman with red lips.

“May I ask you what you are doing in this queue, sir?” he inquired after studying my passport. I think I’ve watched too many spy movies: it struck fear into my heart.

“Because I paid in advance,” I replied pluckily, and showed him my “papers” (a confirmation receipt for the fast-track lane through passport control).

He waved me though and said I’d be surprised how many tried to sneak through for free. I wasn’t, actually, after experiencing the dog-eat-dog behaviour of people in airport terminals and on planes.

He also said we were lucky, as six flights had just landed, so we raced through to grab a trolley. Except there weren’t any. Not a single trolley in baggage reclaim, despite hundreds of passengers coming through.

A busy baggage reclaim without trolleys means chaos (Image: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

I found someone with a clipboard to berate. “Sorry, but they’re busy and short-staffed,” came the reply. There you are again.

I couldn’t help but think that if they were prioritising correctly, then trolleys for arriving passengers would be top of the list. Especially for those with calf strains, chocolates to carry and wives who needed a new knee.

Chocolates delivered, I basked in the warmth of doing a good turn – followed by a terrible shock. I’d left my personal bag of liquorice allsorts in the back of the airport taxi in Spain. I doubt if I’ll hear from the driver.

David Knight is the long-serving former deputy editor of The Press and Journal

