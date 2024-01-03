John Ferry: Reasons to be optimistic as we enter 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Ferry: Reasons to be optimistic as we enter 2024

2023 was, of course, a time of strife and difficulty - but it was also a period of progress.

Locals welcome 2024 on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where the deforestation rate fell by over 50% last year. Image: Wagner Vilas/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Locals welcome 2024 on the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where the deforestation rate fell by over 50% last year. Image: Wagner Vilas/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
By John Ferry

There is an ongoing savage war and humanitarian catastrophe taking place in Gaza.

Fighting between Russia and Ukraine, the largest armed conflict in Europe since 1945, still rages. The COP28 climate summit failed to agree on a “phase-out” of fossil fuel use.

The cost-of-living crisis has made us all poorer. The grey, oppressive sky seems to be a permanent 10 feet off the ground, the sun a distant memory, and the dampness feels like it is creeping into our souls.

It is easy to be miserable about the world at this time of year. But, as we head into 2024, we should also look for reasons to be optimistic. It’s not all doom and gloom.

Last year was, indeed, a time of strife and difficulty, but it was also a period of progress. So, to cheer us all up, let’s look at some of the good things that happened in 2023.

Starting with the cost of living and the economy, inflation in advanced economies has fallen dramatically. UK inflation is now running at just under 4%, which is still above the official 2% target, but much better than the 11% it reached in 2022. The Bank of England expects inflation to continue to slow and be back to normal levels by the end of 2025.

Inflation rates in Europe have also fallen, and US inflation is currently sitting at around 3%. This reversion towards more normal levels has adjusted expectations on interest rates, meaning rate cuts are now expected. That’s good for mortgage holders. It is also good for asset prices like stock market shares, which rallied strongly in the final two months of the year.

‘The biggest conservation victory ever’

On the environment, COP28 might not have achieved as much as climate campaigners wanted it to, but elsewhere there have been positive developments. In Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took to office last January, promising to end deforestation by 2030. He has ramped up resources for environmental enforcement, and the results appear to be dramatic. Brazil’s deforestation rate fell by over 50% last year: the largest single-year decline since records began.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva became president of Brazil for the second time in January 2023. Image: Andre Penner/AP Photo

Meanwhile, in March, 193 countries agreed the UN High Seas Treaty, a landmark initiative to protect the world’s oceans. The treaty covers almost two-thirds of the ocean that lies outside national boundaries, and provides a legal framework for establishing vast marine protected areas. Greenpeace described the treaty as “the biggest conservation victory ever”.

And, in November, the EU passed a new nature restoration law that aims to restore at least 20% of the bloc’s land and seas by the end of the decade.

Game-changing vaccines and treatments

We also saw significant progress in public health and medicine. In May, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that Covid-19 no longer represents a “global health emergency”. The rapid development and then deployment of effective vaccines during the pandemic stands as a testament to human ingenuity.

The innovation continues. In October, the WHO officially recommended the deployment of a new malaria vaccine developed by Oxford University and the Serum Institute of India.

Donanemab, the latest of the new treatments, slows the pace of Alzheimer’s by about a third

The low-cost, readily available vaccine, called R21, should be a game changer in the fight against the deadly disease.

Another potential game changer is the emergence of new drugs that slow the pace of Alzheimer’s disease. In July it was announced trials have demonstrated that donanemab, the latest of the new treatments, slows the pace of Alzheimer’s by about a third.

Remember – not every problem is a crisis

On the political front, populism and nationalism are on the retreat, at least in this part of the world. With a general election looming this year, the Conservatives under Rishi Sunak have tried to engineer all manner of culture wars in pursuit of a quick rebound in popularity. Polls show they are failing.

In Scotland, there was going to be another referendum on breaking up Britain in September, remember? Nicola Sturgeon promised it. Well, now she’s out of office, her party and the broader nationalist movement are in disarray amid ongoing scandal, and a general consensus is emerging that the splitting of our island into two separate states is decades away, if it ever happens at all. Liberal democracies, it seems, are built to endure.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing for a general election in 2024. Image: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo

So, as we dive into 2024, let’s keep in mind that not every problem is a crisis or existential threat requiring a full system reset. As the US academic and public intellectual Steven Pinker says in his book Enlightenment Now: “Don’t confuse pessimism with profundity: problems are inevitable, but problems are solvable, and diagnosing every setback as a symptom of a sick society is a cheap grab for gravitas.”

Our species has an incredible propensity for progress. If we keep the challenges we face in perspective then we can be optimistic about the future, even when the nights are long and the news reports dire.

John Ferry is a regular commentator on Scottish politics and economics, a contributor to think tank These Islands, and finance spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats

